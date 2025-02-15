General Hospital spoilers for the next week from February 17 to 21, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, airing from February 17 to 21, 2025, Port Charles will be filled with intense emotions and shocking twists. Cyrus continues his dangerous plans, Jason faces a major decision, and Laura receives surprising news. Meanwhile, Sasha reveals a secret that could change everything, and Carly is caught off guard by an unexpected admirer.

In last week’s episodes, which aired from February 10 to 14, Jason questioned Tracy about Sasha’s baby while also standing up to Cyrus to protect Danny. Carly and Nina worked together to break up Drew and Willow, leading to betrayals. Meanwhile, Sonny and Ava reached a custody deal, and Josslyn found herself in legal trouble.

Sasha discovered that someone was investigating her, while Lucky shared an emotional moment with Elizabeth. Elsewhere, Molly and Cody had an honest conversation after getting stuck together, and Lulu and Kristina argued about past sacrifices. With shocking secrets, tense confrontations, and unexpected choices, Port Charles was filled with high-stakes drama.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from February 17 to 21, 2025

Monday, February 17: Cyrus targets another

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Cyrus prepares to target someone new, bringing more danger to the town. Anna gets important news from Liz and Lucky on Cyrus’ attack that could change her view on things.

Carly and Sonny grow closer as they lean on each other during tough times. Meanwhile, Mac is left disappointed, though the reason is unclear, and Willow discovers the truth about her mother Nina’s affair with her current lover, Drew.

Tuesday, February 18: Valentine's Day surprises

As Valentine's Day continues, Carly is caught off guard by an unexpected romantic gesture from Jack Brennan. Kai and Trina enjoy spending time together and grow even closer. Anna tries to convince Jason to change his mind, but it won’t be easy. Meanwhile, Maxie plays a matchmaker, hoping to bring two people together, and Chase proves that romance is still alive, even in marriage.

Wednesday, February 19: Revelations and tensions

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Dante shares important news with Lulu that could affect their relationship. Meanwhile, things get heated between Drew and Curtis, showing they still have unresolved issues.

Willow is caught off guard by something unexpected, and Chase opens up with an emotional confession, though it’s unclear who he tells. Carly and Brennan share some quality moments, but they get interrupted, possibly causing trouble.

Thursday, February 20: Decisions and shocks

Jason faces a major decision that could change his life. Laura gets the unexpected news that might leave her shaken. Meanwhile, Portia and Isaiah work together to save someone’s life, showing their dedication. Brook Lynn decides to face her fears, proving her growth, and Jordan comes up with a new plan to deal with the ongoing chaos.

Friday, February 21: Confessions and confrontations

At the end of the week on General Hospital, Dante gets important news from Anna that could affect his next moves. Meanwhile, Sasha is ready to reveal a personal secret, could this be something about her pregnancy?

Drew and Jason have a heated argument, showing just how tense things are between them. Brennan shifts into damage control mode, and Lulu is in for a shock, bringing unexpected twists to her story.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

