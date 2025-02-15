General Hospital recap (February 14, 2025): Sonny makes a deal while Jason gets an advice from Alexis

The latest episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on February 14, 2025. This Friday, Sonny and Ava agreed on a new custody deal for Avery, but Ric wasn’t happy about it. Meanwhile, Alexis visited Jason in jail and said that she wanted revenge on Cyrus.

At Charlie’s, Lulu surprised Kristina, leading to a conversation about Sam’s sacrifice. At Deception, Lulu clashed with Jenz Sidwell accusing him of harming Lucky and being a threat to her loved ones. At the hospital, Lucas got to know about Jenz’s true intentions and past actions, for instance, holding Lucky captive.

Sasha was caught off guard when private investigator Elaine shared that she had set her up. This episode of General Hospital ended with Natalia running into her ex-husband, Jenz Sidwell, in the parking lot, hinting at a complicated past. Meanwhile, Cody and Molly got stuck on the roof, leading to a funny but frustrating situation.

Sonny and Ava reach a custody agreement

Sonny showed up at Ava’s door, determined to talk about custody of their daughter, Avery. Ava was unsure about his intentions, especially with Ric Lansing by her side. Sonny suggested they return to their original 50/50 custody agreement but warned that their constant fighting had to end. Ric pushed Ava to take Sonny to court, believing they could win full custody.

Despite Ric’s objections, Ava realized that a long legal battle would only hurt Avery. After discussions, she and Sonny agreed to share custody equally. Ric was furious, but Ava felt relieved, knowing this was best for their daughter. Later, as Ric vented his frustration about losing control, the tension between him and Ava turned into passion, and they shared a kiss.

Alexis confronts Jason about vengeance

At the jail on General Hospital, Jason expected to meet with his lawyer but was surprised when Alexis walked in instead. She made it clear she wasn’t there as his attorney but she was there as Sam’s grieving mother. Alexis admitted that she was filled with rage over Sam’s death and wanted nothing more than to see Cyrus Renault dead.

Alexis told Jason that she had even thought about taking action herself but realized Sam wouldn’t want Danny to grow up knowing his father had committed murder. She urged Jason to let the law handle Cyrus instead of seeking revenge. Jason, understanding her pain, promised that he wouldn’t do anything reckless.

Lulu and Kristina discuss Sam’s legacy

Lulu visited Kristina at Charlie’s Pub, apologizing for not coming sooner. She thanked Kristina for Sam’s sacrifice and admitted she struggled with the loss. Wanting to know more, she asked about Sam and Dante’s love story.

Kristina shared memories of their bond, leaving both emotional. Lulu then rushed off to a meeting, but Kristina appreciated the conversation.

Sasha receives a shocking confession from Elaine

At the hospital on General Hospital, Sasha met Elaine, who was wearing a neck brace and in pain. While helping her, Sasha was stunned when Elaine confessed she was a private investigator who had set her up. She warned Sasha that someone was looking into her. Though shocked, Sasha appreciated the honesty and realized she needed to be extra careful.

Cody and Molly’s rooftop mishap

Molly and Cody got stuck on the roof after she grabbed Sam’s autopsy report. As they shivered, they argued, with Cody teasing her for acting impulsively. To get help, Cody tossed his pants over the ledge, which landed in front of Isaiah and Lucas. Seeing them waving, the men rushed to help. While relieved, Cody had to endure jokes about losing his pants.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

