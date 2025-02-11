General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 13 to 21, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks of General Hospital episodes are expected to be filled with tense moments. Fans have been eager to see how certain story arcs progress, and these fresh spoilers hint at twists that could take relationships in unexpected directions.

Viewers of General Hospital can expect plans, secrets, and possible betrayals to unfold in Port Charles. Multiple characters would collide as they deal with personal problems, hidden agendas, and looming threats. Below is a breakdown of the major developments that could shake up the status quo in a big way.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital. Reader discretion is advised.

Tension over Sasha’s baby on General Hospital

Tracy Quartermaine is at odds with Jason Morgan over Sasha Corbin and her baby. Tracy’s doubts stem from her mistrust of Drew Quartermaine, prompting her to urge Jason to keep his eyes open. When Jason meets with Sasha, she is caught by surprise when he suggests a ruse to protect Michael Corinthos.

There’s a chance Jason might pretend to be the child’s father. The idea could help shield Michael during his custody battles. However, the secret could come back to haunt them if Willow Tait Corinthos catches wind of the plot.

Meanwhile, Jason’s plans grow even more complicated when he learns hard facts about Sam McCall’s fate. The news painfully hits him, and his son, Danny Morgan, wants to see justice served.

Danny’s request puts Jason on a collision course with Cyrus Renault. This could lead to serious trouble if Jason decides to take matters into his own hands.

Jason’s ordeal with Cyrus on General Hospital

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) steps in to warn Jason against seeking revenge. She reminds him that Sam would want Danny’s father to think carefully before making a reckless move.

Alexis hopes her advice would keep Jason from creating more chaos. Meanwhile, Jenz Sidwell lurks in the background, targeting Sonny Corinthos and possibly planting a bomb in his penthouse.

As Sonny grows closer to Natalia Ramirez, he remains unaware that she may have ties to Sidwell. Some hints suggest a past connection between Natalia and Sidwell, one that could lead to major complications for Sonny.

Ava’s next move and Kristina’s anger on General Hospital

Ava Jerome feels the need to pull off a scheme, but Kristina Corinthos-Davis is poised to derail those efforts. Kristina flies into a rage, seemingly directed at Ava, possibly over Ava’s attempt to use Sonny’s current problems to shift her custody situation with Avery.

Meanwhile, Carly Spencer and Nina Reeves join forces in a risky plan involving Drew’s new residence. Their alliance could shake up the power balance, especially if they manage to gain the upper hand. Viewers will be watching to see if the two can outsmart Drew without facing consequences.

Elizabeth’s peril and Sonny’s health dilemma on General Hospital

Elizabeth Baldwin faces another crisis as she becomes a target for Cyrus. Her friends and family may need to act fast to protect her. Someone close to Liz is prepared to step up bravely.

With the stakes rising daily, questions remain about who will win this conflict.

Meanwhile, Sidwell keeps an eye on Natalia while continuing to pressure Sonny. There is even talk that Sonny’s heart issues may grow worse. Without a pacemaker upgrade, he could be at risk of a serious attack, leaving him vulnerable to his enemies.

Natalia’s presence might prove to be a double-edged sword if her ties to Sidwell run deeper than anyone suspects.

The rest of February promises action in Port Charles. From custody gambits to revenge plots, the next two weeks should keep viewers guessing.

Keep an eye on Jason’s choices, Elizabeth’s safety, and whatever Ava and Kristina set in motion. It could be a bumpy ride, and far are looking forward to seeing how each storyline unfolds.

Interested viewers can watch episodes of General Hospital on ABC.

