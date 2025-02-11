General Hospital spoilers: Jason and Sasha meet as she navigates the awkward fallout of everyone believing he’s her baby’s father

Sasha Gilmore's current situation has sparked much curiosity at General Hospital, as the Port Charles residents want to know the father of her unborn baby. Cody Bell created a furore after informing Anna Devane that Jason Morgan was the father.

As word spread, Drew Caine threw the information on Carly Spencer's face during their verbal fight. While Sasha put Drew's overtures in place, the news became part of the town's gossip. With Jason back in town and Tracy offering support to Sasha's baby, believing Jason to be the father, things are forming a false narrative.

False narratives and misunderstandings are not new on General Hospital, one of the longest-running daily soap, airing on ABC since April 1963. The soap, which revolves around the titular medical center in the fictional township of Port Charles, extends to offer a glimpse into the relationship dynamics of the town's residents.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Sasha has a request for Jason

Sasha throws water at Cody while Jason looks on (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

As the General Hospital episode that aired on Monday, February 10, 2025, showed, Jason Morgan is back in Port Charles from his visit to Baden-Baden, Germany. He has a clearer picture of Michael and Sasha's accidental pregnancy and their arrangement.

However, on his return, he was greeted by Tracy Quartermaine insinuating that he was Sasha's newest beau. While he did not deny it, a worried Jason wanted to know if Danny and Monica knew about this information. Tracy advised him to tell the two in person since the rumors were spreading fast.

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 10 to 14, 2025)

Jason, on the other hand, enquired about Sasha Gilmore's whereabouts and headed to Port Charles Grill where the latter was meeting Felicia. Upon his arrival at the restaurant, Jason asked to speak to Sasha in private. Cody Bell, who had apologized to Sasha a few minutes before, picked up a fight with Jason calling him names.

On February 11, 2025, Cody may lose control, with his words and actions escalating. While Jason might not react, Sasha could stop Cody by throwing liquid at his face. Frustrated, Cody will vent to Felicia. Meanwhile, Sasha will ask Jason to pretend to be the baby's father to help Michael’s custody case. Jason may resist due to his reputation and concern for Danny, but Sasha will plead with him.

General Hospital: Sonny, Danny, and other story arcs on Tuesday

While Jason may worry about how Danny would respond to the news about his father's new relationship with Sasha, the teenager has just learned about his mother, Sam's murder, and Cyrus is the prime suspect. As such, he would get together with brother Rocco and demand revenge. This may leave Rocco worried about Danny's safety.

Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos is returning to town after he visited with the cardiologist in LA. He will likely get a call from Kristina informing him about Ava Jerome's sneaky move to try to meet Avery in the park. This will come across as positive news for Sonny since Ava's impropriety will make his custody case stronger. He will also thank Natalia for being there for him through all his tribulations.

After their meeting with attorney Martin, Nina Reeves, and Willow Corinthos will have a heart-to-heart. While Willow will be talking about her relationship with Drew and that she need not hide anymore, Nina may get emotional when empathizing with Willow's situation. For a moment she may consider letting out the secret relationship she shared with Drew.

Whether she spills the hidden truth before Willow remains to be seen. Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the latest updates on Nina and Carly's plans and Jason's next move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback