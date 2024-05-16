How old is Ava Jerome on General Hospital? Age explored

Ava Jerome, a character in the long-running ABC soap opera General Hospital, carries a complex backstory. Born to a notorious mob boss, Victor Jerome, and his former mistress, Delia Ryan Coleridge, Ava navigates a tumultuous world filled with intrigue and danger.

Actress Maura West has brought Ava Jerome to life since the character's inception on May 8, 2013. Additionally, viewers witnessed Kimberly McCullough step into the role of Ava Jerome, disguised as Sonny's close confidante, Robin Scorpio-Drake, from November to December 22, 2015, following the rescue of the real Robin.

Ava Jerome character on General Hospital has seen significant growth over the years

Ava Jerome made her debut on the show at 39 years old, and now, at 50, she has traversed an exciting path filled with highs and lows.

Timeline - 2013

Ava convinces Kiki to support Morgan in Port Charles and seeks control of ELQ by striking a deal with Tracy for Kiki's shares. She discloses Franco's identity to Kiki, revealing he is Jason Morgan's twin and Edward Quartermaine's grandson.

Despite Ava's bribe attempt, Kiki refuses to sign over her shares. Eventually, Kiki moves in with Franco at the Quartermaine house. Ava accidentally shoots Falconeri while targeting Franco, leading to a deal where the latter helps Ava take over ELQ in exchange for a relationship with Kiki.

Ava searches for her daughter at General Hospital, where Kiki reveals to Franco they are not father and daughter. Ava tries to explain, but Kiki announces her marriage to Morgan, leaving Ava stunned by the revelation.

Timeline 2014-15

Morgan breaks up with Ava, who then visits Sonny's office to see Morgan. Despite Morgan's insistence that they can't be together, Ava doesn't accept it. Morgan suggests she leaves Julian to work for Sonny, and Ava agrees.

To prove her loyalty, Ava orchestrates a Valentine's Day rendezvous with Morgan in a hotel room, sending him a text message.

Maura expresses the pleasure of playing Ava (Image via Instagram/@maurawest)

Ava then downloads incriminating files from Julian's computer onto a flash drive, which she gives to Sonny. As an alibi for A.J.'s murder, Ava travels to New York and informs Morgan before leaving.

Ava's pregnancy is confirmed and she eventually gave birth to a daughter named Avery while she was in prison on account of murder charges. After her release from prison, Ava fights for custody of Avery with Nina (who took her away), eventually winning the battle. However, her joy is short-lived when she learns she has terminal leukemia.

Timeline 2016-18

In 2016, after Kiki is shot, Ava allows Avery to stay with Sonny while Kiki recovers. After pleading with Sonny, he agrees to limited visitation. During one visit, Ava switches Morgan's lithium with placebos, unknowingly contributing to his death in a car explosion.

Ava's guilt consumes her, culminating in a confrontation with Sonny and Carly at the Nurse's Ball in 2017. In the ensuing chaos on General Hospital, Ava starts a fire, resulting in severe burns. Sonny revokes her rights to Avery. While in the hospital, Ava befriends Griffin Munro, leading to romance.

After undergoing facial repair surgeries, Ava tries to be a better person, but tensions rise when Mike takes off with Avery due to his dementia. Ava demands joint custody, leading to friction with Griffin. When Ava learns Griffin slept with Kiki, she seeks revenge, disowning both of them.

Ava's turmoil escalates when Kiki is found stabbed to death in General Hospital. Griffin is arrested, and Ava tries to kill him, stopped by Julian and Ryan Chamberlain, whom she mistakenly believes is Kevin Collins.

Timeline 2019-present

In 2019 in General Hospital, after Ryan stabs Franco and elopes with Ava, the latter discovers Carly tied up in Ryan's car trunk. Distraught, Ava confronts Ryan, who drops Carly off near Niagara Falls and returns to Ava.

When Jason and Laura arrive, the latter reveals that Kevin is actually Ryan, leading to a confrontation where Jason shoots Ryan. Ryan attempts to throw them both off a bridge but Ava survives.

Amidst her struggles, she seeks solace through psychics, hoping to contact Kiki. When Kiki's ghost confronts her, Ava grapples with guilt and loneliness. Ava's encounters continue, including an unsettling meeting with the supposedly deceased Nikolas Cassadine.

Final thoughts

Ava Jerome's journey on General Hospital has been nothing short of captivating. From her debut as a complex and scheming character to her ongoing struggles with guilt, loss, and redemption, Ava has undergone significant growth and transformation over the years.

Ava, portrayed brilliantly by Maura West on General Hospital, Ava's character has navigated through a multitude of challenges, from family drama to romantic entanglements, all while trying to find her place in a world of danger and deceit.