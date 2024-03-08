General Hospital spoilers: After Dante is gone, could Sonny be the next victim? Possibilities explored

After Dante gets shot at General Hospital, there's been speculation that Sonny will be the next victim. Sonny had been targeted, and there were worries about his security amid the chaos.

Jason's return and role in the attack raise questions as to his motives and possible effect on Sonny and Dante. The plot is overflowing with heated scenes as characters such as Ava, Anna, and John face the effects of the shooting and what it means for Sonny and Dante's lives.

As Sonny copes with the ramifications of being targeted, things turn more complicated, creating uncertainty and danger. The episodes to come guarantee dramatic twists and turns as the leads deal with the results of the shooting incident.

What is the relationship between Sonny and Dante in General Hospital that leads to this speculation?

The bond between Sonny and Dante in General Hospital evolved considerably over the years. At first, Dante aimed to arrest his father, Sonny Corinthos, as they were on the opposing ends of the spectrum. But as the story went on, friendship and respect grew between them, bringing them together.

Despite their past differences, Sonny and Dante have agreed and have been sharing secrets, showing their mutual comprehension and unity. Their willingness to be in each other's company with no charges shows a developing bond between father and son.

After a series of intense events in General Hospital, Sonny is likely to be targeted after Dante. Following Dante's shooting incident, people such as Ava and Anna start to worry about Sonny's safety.

The tale plays out dramatically as Sonny finds himself in an unstable position, raising questions about his role as well as security in what is happening. The tension rises as Sonny faces potential threats, causing speculation about how vulnerable he is after the attack on Dante.

In the latest episodes, Sonny has placed his trust in Dante about delicate subjects, such as the killing of Austin Gatlin Holt, illustrating the depth of their evolving relationship. As they face obstacles together, such as threats from people like Cyrus Renault, the rapport between Sonny and Dante continues to be at the core of the show.

What is the current status of Sonny's character in General Hospital?

Sonny Corinthos, played by Maurice Benard, serves as a key character in General Hospital. Sonny just recently served Nina with divorce papers and faced challenges in saving their married life.

His role has been a catalyst in the TV series for several decades, facing a range of dramatic storylines and relationships. Sonny's involvement in the mob, as well as his family dynamics, all have had a major effect on who he is.

Sonny's strength and drive allow him to get past challenges and find solutions to them. Sonny Corinthos is still an iconic character in the soap opera, attracting viewers due to his complex personality and appealing story arcs.

Who are the other potential victims in General Hospital?

Curtis Ashford finds himself at risk of being wounded or killed during an event at the Metro Court, where shots go off, killing one among Curtis, Portia Robinson, Dante Falconeri, Anna Devane, or Sonny Corinthos, as it has been previously stated.

The overall scenario points to Curtis being the victim due to his association with Trina and the mental effects of his injury on her and others as well. On the other hand, Ava Jerome faces new danger as she ends up being easy prey once more.

She could become a victim of Heather Webber's twisted plans to drive her out and remove Esme's name. The complex web of connections, goals, and clashes in General Hospital sets the stage for those involved to turn into victims in the future.

ABC airs the latest episodes of General Hospital on weekdays. For more clips and highlights, check out the series' official YouTube channel.