What happened to Cyrus on General Hospital? Explained

As per the latest spoiler on General Hospital, Cyrus Renault will finally have a face-off with his arch-nemesis, Sonny Corinthos, after several years. Their first meeting was when Cyrus was holed up in Pentonville as an inmate. At the time, Sonny threatened him to stay away from his territory, which, of course, the hardened criminal scoffed at.

After this arc and especially after Charles was given parole, there was a constant buzz about an impending meeting between the two outside the penitentiary. Now, the spoilers indicate that it may be taking place anytime now on General Hospital.

Things are naturally starting to get heated up at Port Charles with this impending, tense meeting waiting to happen.

Cyrus was shown as a tough criminal right from the start in General Hospital

Played on and off by Jeff Kober, Cyrus was introduced on General Hospital in 2020 as a chilling criminal out there to challenge the authority and hold of Sonny at Port Charles. The run-up to launching the character was pretty thrilling, with Sonny getting attacked in Brooklyn.

Along with him, Carly, his wife, and Michael Corinthos were also shot at, which made Sonny realize that someone was upon him. After interrogating a gunman, Cyrus’ name came up.

A drug dealer from the Pacific Northwest, Cyrus was running his racket from the Thompson Penitentiary for 10 years. When he was brought to the long-running crime drama, it was told that the gritty character arranged for his shift to the Pentonville Penitentiary.

When Sonny’s best friend Jason Morgan said all this to him, the charismatic mob boss attested that he did hear of his terrifying reputation. Eventually, their first meeting happened, in which Cyrus offered Sonny a deal, which the latter refused.

The failed meeting gave rise to one of the most iconic enmities in General Hospital, which took several forms over the years of its run, including killing Bob Massicotte and Mark Simon and intimidating Sonny’s family members repeatedly.

With time, however, the character of Cyrus grew in intensity and also found a family in Port Charles.

Viewers learned that he is the son of Florence and Gordon Grey, well-known lawyer Martin Grey’s brother and mayor Laura Collins’ paternal half-brother. The Caucasian was born on May 20, 1960, and is stated to be 63 years old presently.

Cyrus came out of prison as a free man in October of this year after Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt and the corrupt Warden Ellen Garten testified, supporting him. With Scott Baldwin backing him, Cyrus was given parole by the board.

When Laura learns of the development, she is shown to be concerned. That’s because Cyrus apparently could visualize this future when he was undergoing an unconscious hallucination session with her.

Eventually, it is revealed that he is the mysterious boss of Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt and Mason Gatlin. Austin was shot twice in the chest and killed on November 17 by an unknown attacker. Meanwhile, Mason is right now at the Pentonville Penitentiary.

As per the latest hints, Cyrus is enjoying his free time and also using threats to keep some Port Charles natives in line. In the meantime, Sonny, portrayed by Maurice Benard, has a lot on his plate right now but is also keeping an eye on Cyrus.

General Hospital airs every weekday.