General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 4 to 8, 2024

The General Hospital episodes scheduled to release from March 4 to 8, 2024, will feature several ups and downs as the characters in Port Charles navigate through several intense situations. From Jason Morgan's comeback to Sonny and Selina's stressful discussion, every episode will feature a gripping conflict.

Laura's frayed bond with her brother, Cyrus, will raise the suspense, while high-octane fights will keep the audience at the edge of their seats. As the week progresses, characters such as Anna, Michael, Carly, and Ava will face hardships, testing their connections and resolve.

General Hospital fans can expect several unforeseen situations, confessions, and heart-warming moments during the episodes set to release from March 4 to 8, 2024.

General Hospital spoilers for the week from March 4 to 8, 2024

Monday, March 4: Jason's return shakes Port Charles

Monday's episode begins with Jason Morgan's return, causing a stir in Port Charles. Unforeseen incidents interfere with Sonny and Selina's conversations, leading to a state of tension between the two.

Laura's strained relationship with Cyrus is brought to light while Brook Lynn turns to Tracy for relief during a trying period. Heather, who is unpredictable, tries to run away, leading to several unexpected turns in the episode.

Tuesday, March 5: Frantic situations and confrontations

During Tuesday's episode of General Hospital, Michael and Josslyn find themselves in a chaotic situation. Sonny's clash with John heats up, while Anna is given upsetting updates. Marshall, on the other hand, reveals unsettling details to Curtis.

Fans will also see Mayor Laura displays strong leadership during a crisis, showing her resolve in moments of difficulty.

Wednesday, March 6: Questions, revelations, and shocks

Wednesday's episode features several questions and disclosures. Anna questions Josslyn and Dex, while Olivia and Sonny unexpectedly reconnect. Cody and Sasha, on the other hand, make private confessions to each other, which could affect their romantic life.

Spinelli and Ava make an unexpected discovery, leaving fans wanting more.

Thursday, March 7: Significant moments and surprises

Thursday's episode of the show is full of notable moments, including a moving interaction between Sonny and Ava. Drew and Carly deal with an obstacle that occupies all their time while Maxie is rendered speechless by strange occurrences. Fans also witness Brook Lynn have an intimate chat with Jordan in this installment of the series.

Friday, March 8: Unexpected twists

Carly is taken aback by an unexpected twist at the end of the week while Nina awaits answers from Ava. Sonny finds out about Jagger's progress and Michael, on the other hand, points out the value of Dex's presence. The characters of Port Charles brace themselves for more suspense as a new week at General Hospital comes to a close.

Fans can catch up on the conflicts and thrills developing in Port Charles on General Hospital by tuning in via various platforms. Those with a Hulu subscription can watch the episodes after 7 pm ET. Individuals can also enjoy the show via the ABC app or watch it for free via ABC.com.