What role did Meghan Markle play on General Hospital? Character explored

Before Meghan Markle became a household name through her royal ties and acting career, she embarked on a diverse acting career that included a noteworthy stint on the iconic soap opera, General Hospital.

Long before her role as Rachel Zane on Suits brought her international acclaim, Markle made a brief appearance early in her acting career as a nurse named Jill in the General Hospital episode that aired on 14 November 2002.

From her appearance in Tori Amos's music video to her starring role in Century City alongside Viola Davis, Markle's early acting career also featured appearances in popular series like Without a Trace, CSI, 90210, and Castle.

Meghan Markle in General Hospital

In General Hospital, Meghan Markle portrayed a character named Jill, a nurse at the Port Charles hospital. The minor role had a limited number of lines and also appeared in the background.

In the episode, AJ was determined to persuade Courtney to reconsider giving him another opportunity to redeem himself after their breakup, while a deteriorating Brenda sought Jason's assistance in returning to Europe, fearing her condition was worsening. At the hospital, Alexis engaged in a heated confrontation with Alcazar, whom she held responsible for her sister Kristina's death.

Meghan Markle's showbiz journey and beyond

Markle's venture into showbiz began in her hometown of Los Angeles. Before gracing the sets of General Hospital, she started as a model and even took on the role of one of the briefcase girls on the game show Deal or No Deal in 2007.

While Markle's early career included roles in films like Get Him to the Greek and Horrible Bosses, it was her breakout role as Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011 to 2018 marked a significant turning point.

The character resonated with audiences, and Markle portrayed Rachel as a close friend, expressing her fondness for the role in interviews. She told MarieClaire.com in 2018,

"If I wasn't on the show, I would really love this show, because each of the characters are like someone you know. Rachel is like the ultimate best friend — who has a closet that I always borrow things from in my personal life."

Beyond the realm of acting, in 2021, Markle ventured into the literary world by publishing her first children's book, The Bench. The book, inspired by a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on Father's Day, was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

Markle signed a significant deal with Spotify in 2020 and eventually released her podcast titled Archetypes on the platform in 2022. However, the deal fell through in 2023.

The couple also secured a landmark production deal with Netflix in 2020, leading to the release of their first docuseries, Harry & Meghan, on the streaming platform in 2022.

