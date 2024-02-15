When will Station 19 season 7 premiere on ABC? Release date, trailer, and more

Station 19 is one of ABC's most popular action dramas and it is set to return with a seventh and final season next month. The series is the second spinoff of the critically acclaimed Grey's Anatomy and debuted on ABC in 2018.

The renewal of Station 19 for a seventh season was announced back in April 2023. However, production saw a major delay due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. As per Variety, the new season also witnesses a major change behind the scenes. The show will see new showrunners, Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige, who became executive producers of the show from season 6 after joining as directors in 2020 during season 4.

As per ABC, Season 7 of Station 19 will premiere on ABC on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 10/9c. This will mark the final season of the series, although ABC hasn't revealed reasons as to why the show is being cancelled after the upcoming season.

Station 19 Season 7 Trailer - What to expect from the upcoming season?

ABC released a trailer for the upcoming season of Station 19 back in January 2024. It is going to be "too hot" as the trailer suggests. The sixth season ended on a glaring cliffhanger as the floor collapsed during the firefighters' ball, leaving the fate of the entire team in jeopardy.

It is expected that Season 7 will continue the story from where it left off last season. As per the trailer, another major development in the upcoming season is the promotion of Andy Hererra (Jaina Lee Ortiz) as captain of the firehouse. The final season will explore how she rises to the challenge.

While further plot details about the upcoming season have not yet been revealed, it can be expected that a new antagonist will enter the plot following the tragic death of the perennial foe, Michael Dixon (Pat Healy).

The rift between Victoria "Vic" Hughes (Barrett Doss) and Theodore "Theo" Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) is also something that might make for a subplot in the upcoming season. Lastly, the relationship between Natasha (Merle Dandridge) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) was no longer a secret by the end of season 6, and the final season of Station 19 will likely explore it in more detail.

Station 19 Season 7- Cast

The final season of the series will see the return of most major characters. Jaina Lee Ortiz will be reprising her role as Andrea Herrera, the new captain of the fire station. Jason Georg will return as Ben Warren, with Boris Kodjoe returning as the charismatic Robert Sullivan.

Here is the full cast list for the upcoming season of the series:

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson

Barrett Doss as Victoria "Vic" Hughes

Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

Danielle Savre as Maya DeLuca-Bishop

Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop

Carlos Miranda as Theodore "Theo" Ruiz

Josh Randall as Fire Captain Sean Beckett

Merle Dandridge as Fire Chief Natasha Ross

Pat Healy who played Michael Dixon for the last six seasons of the series will not be making a return as his character met a tragic end at the end of last season. The return of Grey Damon as Jack Gibson is also doubtful as the character collapsed due to brain trauma. He will most likely have a limited role in the series finale.

Stay tuned for the final season of Station 19 as it is scheduled for a premiere on ABC on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 10/9c.

