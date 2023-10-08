Station 19 season 7: Potential release date, what to expect, and everything we know so far

Station 19 season 7 is not arriving anytime soon, thanks to the twin Hollywood protests. Even though the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in 2023 has come to an end, the team responsible for penning the script has not logged in yet. So, this basically means there is no plot for Station 19 season 7, and hence no release date.

However, if guesses are to be made, the writers of season 7 should be in by the next week or so, and the production, which is currently on standby, should roll by December.

Given this timeline, expect the seventh season to hit screens mid-next year or by fall 2024. Note that this is only possible if the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike/actors protest also ends in a week.

Station 19 season 7 will probably premiere next year

As per the latest news, the two concerned parties in the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike have entered into talks of negotiation. If the same holds ground, the demonstration should hopefully be called off by next week.

But all these are mere speculations, so the fate of Station 19 season 7 is dangling by a thread currently. The new showrunner, Peter Paige, however, did mention on X (formerly Twitter) in June that season 7 will most likely premiere in 2024. He stated:

"You likely won’t know what happens until 2024 unless the studios make a deal with the Writers Guild…."

To recall, the previous season ran for 18 episodes from October 6, 2022, to May 18, 2023. The ABC show, a spin-off of the famed Grey's Anatomy, was launched on March 22, 2018.

In April this year, it was renewed for a seventh season, and a month later, the strikes commenced, bringing the entire production process to a complete halt.

Cast and possible plot

As for the cast, all the main members of Station 19 will be retained in season 7. So we will see Jaina Lee Ortiz as Lieutenant Andrea Herrera, Jason George as Dr. Benjamin "Ben" Warren, Barrett Doss as firefighter Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as the openly gay firefighter Travis Montgomery, and Danielle Savre as former Olympic athlete and Captain Maya DeLuca-Bishop in the next edition.

However, Pat Healy’s Michael Dixon will not return, as the character died in the season 6 finale. Whether Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) will be given footage is shrouded in mystery for now.

The premise of the show is basically about the personal and professional lives of the male and female firefighters of the Seattle Fire Department. Now that the season 7 plot is unknown, the cliffhanger at the season 6 finale left doors open to numerous story arcs.

The primary storyline might be whether Gibson lives. The Lieutenant suffered brain trauma and collapsed, which means he will have less screen space even though he’s the main character. However, this may mean mental health concerns will take the spotlight in Station 19 season 7.

Apart from that, the death of Dixon may pave the way for Station 23 Lieutenant Theodore "Theo" Ruiz to become a new villain. Further, Natasha and Sullivan’s relationship dynamics, after they were revealed at the Firefighter’s Ball, will be explored. The repercussions of the exposure may not work in their favor.

Carina and her wife Maya, who are not as tight as earlier, may decide to adopt Nanette’s child even if she survives in the next season. Meanwhile, the love triangle involving Andy and Travis may get focused again in Station 19 season 7.

For now, stream all episodes of Station 19 on Hulu.