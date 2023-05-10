Grey's Anatomy Season 19 episode 18 air time and date, plot and more explored

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 episode 18, "Ready to Run", is all set to premiere Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9 pm (ET) on ABC. The much-loved show has exceeded viewers' expectations with the current season. Season 19 has managed to encapsulate the romantic drama vibe that Grey's Anatomy has been known for in the previous season and continues to deliver refreshing and captivating storylines with intriguing characters.

The show features an ensemble of surgical interns and their supervisors working at a hospital as they all embark on their medical journey. Even though the show has featured less of Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey, who was the showrunner for all the previous seasons, ir continues to garner positive reviews and high viewership.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 18: Richard and Teddy make an exciting announcement

A 30-second promo was released for episode 18 of the show offering viewers a glimpse into the various storylines that the show ventures into. The upcoming episode will not only throw some light on Lucas and Simone's impending wedding but will also feature Jules and Blue as they squabble over patient Sam Sutton's treatment as the patient develops feelings for the former.

Here's a short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

"Richard and Teddy make an exciting announcement; Jules and Blue butt heads over Maxine's care; Lucas helps an artist decide on a risky procedure; Jo and Mika tend to Sam; Simone faces a life-changing decision."

In the previous episode, Come Fly With Me, the show focused on Teddy, who asked the team to gather around for an emergency meeting to discuss the new intern program at length. Meanwhile, Link prepared for his first-ever surgery.

The show promises to deliver yet another thoroughly entertaining episode and it'll be interesting to see how it continues to explore the character of the newly added cast.

Grey's Anatomy plot and cast

Grey's Anatomy is the longest-running scripted primetime show on ABC and is one of the highest-rated shows among viewers. The show has been subject to positive reviews from both critics and viewers alike for its refreshing and unique storyline. It has also managed to build a fanbase for its talented star cast and the intriguing and likable characters that they play.

The American medical drama follows the life of surgeons as they commence their medical journies and face challenges along the way. Here's the synopsis of the show as per Rotten Tomatoes:

"The medical drama series focuses on a group of doctors at a hospital in Seattle, including several who began their careers at the facility as interns. One of the doctors and the show's namesake, Meredith Grey, is the daughter of a famous surgeon."

The show is home to the incredibly talented Ellen Pompeo who portrays the character of Meredith Grey in the lead. However, the star's involvement in the current season has been significantly less and her status for the upcoming season remains uncertain. The show has been renewed for Season 20 and it is rumoured that Meg Marinis will step up as the new showrunner.

The show is also host to numerous other characters who play pivotal characters including, James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, and Justin Chambers, among many others.

Catch the upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9 pm (ET) on ABC.

