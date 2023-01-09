One Piece beats Stranger Things, The Office to become most watched TV show of 2022

Social television network and tracking TV Time’s latest data has revealed that One Piece is the platform’s most-watched show of 2022. The smash-hit anime series outperforms several popular and well-known live-action series, including HBO's brand new House of the Dragon series, set in the Game of Thrones universe.

TV Time’s previous reports revealed that One Piece’s protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, had beaten out many notable characters in their top TV characters data summation. What’s especially exciting about this latest report is that it seems to confirm the widespread belief that an increasing number of people have become acquainted with anime in recent years.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest One Piece news, as well as speculates on what this recent data could indicate.

One Piece’s top spot on TV Time’s most watched shows of 2022 demonstrates rising popularity of anime as a medium

As mentioned above, One Piece beat out several notable series on its way to the top of TV Time’s most watched shows of 2022 list. Coming behind the world-famous anime series, from 2nd and onward, is Netflix’s Stranger Things, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, NBC’s The Office, HBO’s House of the Dragon, and AMC’s The Walking Dead.

One Piece’s protagonist, Luffy, also outranked several household name characters in a recent poll from the data collecting platform. Luffy came in third, beating out (in order) The Office’s Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Peaky Blinders’ Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy), and Moon Knight’s Steven Grant/Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac).

Beating out Luffy was Stranger Things’ Eleven (Milliy Bobby Brown) and Wednesday’s Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), with both characters being from Netflix original series. With these two series and characters being some of the biggest and most talked-about from the year, Luffy’s 3rd place rank behind them is incredibly respectable.

drew @drew0_ @newworldartur luffy is number 3 in their top tv character as well @newworldartur luffy is number 3 in their top tv character as well https://t.co/uS6JMGrGEy

Taking the two data points together, it appears that watching anime is becoming more acceptable and common among the general population. Having previously and widely stigmatized, particularly in Western cultures, this recent popularity indicates that such views are fading, which can only be good for the anime and manga industries.

Fans will likely see these industries grow over the next few years as well, especially as more and more people try the series at whatever or whoever’s behest convinces them to do so. Series such as Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and Chainsaw Man certainly help by breaking the mold of previous expectations of what anime and manga are in Western cultures.

While other series, such as Luffy’s own, undoubtedly also play a major role, the aforementioned three are time-tested ways of getting people’s foot in the door.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes