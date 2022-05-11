Who plays Jack's brother in Station 19 Season 5 Episode 17? All about Grant Harvey 

Station 19 is at an extremely critical juncture in the story, with Andrea "Andy" Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) still fighting for her freedom in a case of manslaughter. She accidentally killed Jeremy while defending herself when he tried to assault her, but her self-defense statement was not sufficient for the police.

With the season finale almost here, the upcoming episode, titled The Road You Didn't Take, will introduce some major developments and lay the foundation for the climax.

The promo for the upcoming episode hints at multiple interesting events in the episode, including Andy and her defense team receiving a piece of good news in the trial. However, the introduction of Jack Gibson's (played by Grey Damon) brother, whom he has never met before, was the highlight of the promo for many viewers. Jack's brother will be portrayed by Animal Kingdom star Grant Harvey.

Who is Grant Harvey?

Nevada-born Grant Harvey is one of the most promising actors to come out of Los Angeles. He is set to play Jack's estranged brother, who will meet him for the first time in the upcoming episode of Station 19. The actor is well-known for his role in TNT's Animal Kingdom, where he played a series regular in the 1970s timeline.

Grant Harvey began his acting career with ABC's The Secret Life of The American Teenager. He studied journalism in Los Angeles and switched several jobs before switching to acting as a career.

He has appeared in many films and television shows like the upcoming Will Smith-starrer Emancipation, Thumper, The Neighbors, Shooter, and Loother, among others.

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 17: Air time, plot, and more

The upcoming episode of Station 19 will air on May 12, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET, on the ABC channel. It is titled The Road You Didn't Take.

There will be a number of interesting developments, including Andy finally receiving some positive news about her court case. The promo reveals that her colleagues will finally be allowed to testify in the case. This could prove crucial in helping her clear her name.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Vic and Theo respond to a domestic disturbance between the parents of a trans teenager; Jack learns shocking new details about his childhood, and Ben and Travis help a clinic patient that’s long overdue for medical treatment."

Apart from the personal stories of the firefighters, there will also be an interesting case involving a patient who is long overdue for treatment. This episode will also make way for the big finale of Season 5.

All the episodes of Station 19 are now streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee