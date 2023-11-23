What was the reason behind Cyrus altering his looks in General Hospital? Explained

General Hospital fans were treated to a visual upheaval as Cyrus, portrayed by Jeff Kober, underwent a significant makeover. The character's iconic long locks made way for a clean-shaven, stylish appearance, leaving viewers intrigued about the motive behind this dramatic change.

General Hospital, often abbreviated as GH, holds the Guinness World Record as the longest-running American soap opera and the second-longest in American history after Guiding Light. Premiering on April 1, 1963, on ABC, it remains the world's third longest-running scripted drama series.

Cyrus’ Hair Makeover Revelation on General Hospital

The episode that aired on August 22, 2023, showcased Cyrus taking a drastic step—chopping off his long hair. The sudden change in appearance raised questions about the character's motivations and the potential impact on the storyline.

Within the narrative, Cyrus had been vocal about his desire for redemption and spiritual transformation during his incarceration. The juxtaposition of his new, more presentable appearance against his criminal history added layers to the character's evolving storyline.

The storyline took a compelling turn as Austin, following Mason's instructions, visited the transformed Cyrus. The flash drive Mason provided, supposedly containing damaging information on Sonny's connections, added a layer of intrigue to the unfolding plot.

However, the setup by Sonny Corinthos, with assistance from Brick and Dex, raised questions about Cyrus's involvement and the potential repercussions he might face.

Cyrus’s journey in General Hospital

Cyrus Renault, the main antagonist in General Hospital, is the son of Gordon and Florence Grey, brother to attorney Martin Grey, and the paternal half-brother of Mayor Laura Collins. Portrayed by Jeff Kober since February 5, 2020, Cyrus's storyline has taken quite a few dramatic turns in 2023.

In June, while at Pentonville, Cyrus learned about a new inmate, Drew Cain, whom he claimed was a friend. However, after Drew's arrival, Cyrus's seemingly friendly gesture took a dark turn when a hidden shiv was discovered in the Bible he offered Drew.

Drew confronted Cyrus about Curtis Ashford's shooting, leading to revelations about Cyrus's purported interest in God and gratitude for Drew and Curtis's role in saving Spencer Cassadine. An altercation with an inmate named Book added complexity, with Cyrus displaying a mix of fear and secrecy.

A fight between Drew and Book resulted in Cyrus collapsing. Despite initial reluctance, Drew helped revive Cyrus, prompting Cyrus to share an eerie vision and cryptic insights about Austin Gatlin-Holt's family.

In August, Cyrus instructed his brother, Martin Grey, to redistribute his wealth for the rehabilitation of Pentonville inmates. Cyrus, now out of solitary, expressed gratitude to Drew but harbored intentions to repay the debt.

Jeff Kober didn't take matters into his own hands. Instead, he entrusted General Hospital's talented hair and makeup team, featuring stylist Abraham Rivera, with the task. A time-lapse video posted on Instagram revealed the intricate process involved in transforming Kober's look, highlighting the skilled craftsmanship that contributed to Cyrus's new image.

The cast of General Hospital had also shared their reactions to Cyrus's makeover, expressing amazement at the transformation. Tanisha Harper (Jordan) praised the "incredible job" done by Abraham, while Lydia Look (Selina) conveyed her "love" for the character's new look.

General Hospital airs from Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. EST on the ABC network.