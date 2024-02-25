General Hospital spoilers: Dex's true identity may have been a lie all along

Based on recent General Hospital spoilers, Dex's true identity may have been a deception from the beginning, sparking speculation among fans of the show regarding Dex's dishonesty about his past. This includes information about his family connections within the show's plot.

While the specific plot points that will reveal the full extent of Dex's lies are yet to be seen, there are hints suggesting that Dex's presence on the show may continue. One of these hints is an on-screen hug shared by Dex and another prominent character, Jason Morgan, played by Steve Burton.

As the story continues, viewers can look forward to learning more about Dex's real identity and how it might affect the other characters on the show. Given the show's track record of surprising twists and turns, fans are excited to see what's next for Dex and the rest of the General Hospital cast.

What is Dex's true identity in General Hospital? Actor Evan Hofer adds fuel to the fire

In General Hospital, Dex is Carly's biological son. Dex, played by actor Evan Hofer, joined the show as the manager of Volonino's Gym for Sonny Corinthos. As time went on, Dex got involved in different storylines, like being suspected of attacks and secretly trying to take down Sonny.

Despite all the challenges and betrayals, Dex's relationship with Josslyn Jacks grew deeper. Lately, nobody is sure what will happen to Dex, but there are hints that he might come back.

Evan Hofer, the actor who plays Dex on General Hospital, recently talked about the rumors about Dex's dad in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Evan said:

"There are too many historical intricacies that I don’t understand to say, but I just know whatever the writers decide in whatever cool way sounds good to me."

Fans have been throwing around ideas about who Dex's dad could be, from Dante Falconeri to Jason Morgan. Evan saw some chatter about John (aka Jagger) or Jason being potential dads, especially with Steve Burton back as Jason. He jokingly expressed how he wished Dex could be everyone's kid.

How will Dex's true identity affect the Corinthos clan?

Dex's real identity, which may be connected to the Corinthos clan, could cause some drama within the family. Rumors suggest that Dex's secret videos might pose a threat to the Corinthos clan, possibly causing chaos and disruption in the family.

Dex's shady behavior and sneaky plans, like the footage, could mess things up for the Corinthos family. People are starting to think that Dex might have some hidden motives and ties to other important families. If his true identity comes out, it could alter everyone's relationships in the clan.

As Dex's true intentions come into focus and his allegiances are exposed, the Corinthos family might have some rough patches. This will put their loyalties and relationships to the test on the soap opera General Hospital.

What is the significance of Dex's secret footage in General Hospital?

In General Hospital, Dex Heller's secret footage shows that Dex is working for Michael to bring down Sonny from the inside. Dex, a military vet who got kicked out after a fight with a higher-up, is hired by Michael to join Sonny's group and turn against his dad.

This all comes from Michael feeling upset about Sonny leaving Carly and getting with Nina at General Hospital. Dex has some extremely important video proof that Michael needs so that he can finally ruin Sonny's life.

The moment that matters is when Dex hands over the videos to Michael on a flash drive, which could cause a lot of chaos for the Corinthos family. It can make things way more intense for everyone involved in this game of lies and betrayal at General Hospital.

As viewers are still curious about Dex's real parents on the show, Evan's comments have only added more fuel to the speculation surrounding this storyline.