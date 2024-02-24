General Hospital spoilers for the next week from February 26 to March 1

On General Hospital, during the upcoming week, from February 26 to March 1, there will be an abundance of melodrama and intrigue as the residents of Genoa City go through a series of turbulent events. From familial conflicts to secret plots, tensions are high and the relationships are being tested with alliances being built or broken.

The burden of Ashley's difficulties that Jack and Traci undertake reminds us of Viki Buchanan's struggles, foreshadowing a promising storyline. At this point, Tucker's indefinite promise to Audra pushes the story toward change and Esther becomes a peacemaker as Billy and Devon's tension grows.

As Ashley is not done with business and Phyllis is back with Amanda, the stakes are raised to an immeasurable level. Through the week, Victor's schemes emerge and he persuades Claire to be risky with Jordan while Victoria struggles with her loyalty. With tensions mounting, alliances are shaken, secrets are dropped and the very foundation is rocked.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 26 to March 1, 2024

Monday, February 26: Jack & Traci support Ashley

At the beginning of the week, Jack and Traci are faced with the dreadful expectation of helping Ashley with her issues, which are reminiscent of Viki Buchanan's previous disaster. While Tucker's mysterious promise to Audra predicts dire outcomes, Esther trying to keep the peace between Billy and Devon also falls victim to their growing conflict in the chaotic Genoa City.

Tuesday, February 27: Unfinished business between Ashley and Audra

It turns out that Ashley was never finished with Audra and that their encounter was not as straightforward as it seemed. Phyllis' reunion with Amanda adds another layer of complexity to the developing drama, as Jack's ultimatum to Victor intensifies the tension within the Newman family, creating an atmosphere for an explosive showdown.

Wednesday, February 28: Victor enlists Claire against Jordan

Victor cleverly involves Claire in a dangerous plan to trap Jordan, increasing the tension in Genoa City. Ashley goes through another disturbing event, foreshadowing a troubled future. Victoria struggles with conflicting loyalties while dealing with her father's manipulations involving her long-lost daughter, setting the scene for an exciting story on General Hospital.

Thursday, February 29: Shifts in power dynamics within Newmans

Victor and Victoria tentatively agree on how to handle Claire, suggesting a possible change in the Newman family's power structure at General Hospital. Devon remains firm in his decisions despite increasing challenges, and Chelsea and Adam's ability to co-parent is tested, putting their fragile peace at risk.

Friday, March 1: Victor offers hope amid family chaos

Amid the chaos, Victor promises Victoria with sincerity, giving them hope in their troubled family. Nikki receives shocking news that could destroy their stable appearance. Phyllis proposes something to Danny that could have serious consequences, intensifying the conflicts and mysteries.

Final thoughts

General Hospital is preparing for an exciting week ahead with a captivating plot that will keep viewers hooked. The show will feature surprising revelations, intense confrontations, and unpredictable events that will leave the audience on the edge of their seats. The characters in Genoa City will face difficult challenges that will put their relationships to the test.

General Hospital can be viewed on several platforms, including ABC, Hulu, Prime Video, and FuboTV.