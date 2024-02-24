Who played Stone Cates on General Hospital? Character explored

Stone Cates, presented as a teenage HIV/AIDS patient on General Hospital (GH) in the early '90s, became a significant and revolutionary figure in the show's plot. This vital character raised awareness about HIV/AIDS reality while love, loss, and acceptance topics were explored in the GH universe.

Actor Michael Sutton brought Stone Cates to life on screen from 1993 to 1995, winning critical applause and a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for his acting. The character's journey included the struggles of being young, gay, and HIV positive; and eventually succumbing to AIDS complications at the young age of 19.

Stone Cates' being cast on GH was not just for people to enjoy but also to inform them about the complexities of life with HIV/AIDS, making the viewers sympathize. Despite his death, Stone Cates left behind a legacy on the show and its viewers, sparking discussions about compassion, mercy, and survival in times of adversity.

What happened to Stone Cates in General Hospital?

Stone Cates, a principal character in General Hospital, entered the series in 1993 as a teen living with HIV/AIDS.

The storyline moves from the themes of love and acceptance to the themes of loss and grief. Stone became close to characters like Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). His condition worsened, and he died in 1995 at the age of 19.

Stone's death was a turning point in the show's history, acting as an effective teaching tool and stirring up viewers' empathy. His legacy survived in the yearly Nurses Ball dedication and the opening of the Stone Cates Memorial AIDS Wing at General Hospital.

What was the groundbreaking AIDS storyline in General Hospital?

The AIDS storyline in General Hospital with Stone Cates and Robin Scorpio was a heart-wrenching and pioneering narrative, which unraveled with great emotional depth and sensitivity. Stone, the HIV/AIDS patient, found peace and love in the relationship he had with Robin who never abandoned him.

The storyline dealt with the virus and some of the challenges that both, people living with it and their associates have to cope with. Show creators included stigma and the effect the virus had on their lives. A strong display of love, loss, and the ability to rise above adversity unfolded as their relationship deepened.

Stone's journey from diagnosis to his final hours was an emotionally taxing account of the human condition and served as a reminder of the need for HIV/AIDS awareness, acceptance, and compassion.

What other projects has Michael Sutton appeared in?

Michael Sutton, best known for his Stone Cates character on General Hospital, has also taken on roles in different other works throughout his career.

Some notable roles include:

Steve in the film Inventing the Abbotts (1997)

James in Error in Judgement (1998)

Zed in Dark Nova (1999)

Jimmy Scrico in Wanted (1999)

Radu in Dark Prince: The True Story of Dracula (2000)

Kevin Irvine in Hypersonic (2002)

Moreover, Sutton has been involved in food and beverage promotion, real estate development, and fashion design.

Final thoughts

The AIDS storyline featuring Stone Cates revolutionized daytime television, offering a nuanced perspective on the realities of living with HIV/AIDS. While Stone Cates' journey ended tragically, his memory lives on through the annual Nurses Ball dedication and the creation of the Stone Cates Memorial AIDS Wing at General Hospital.

General Hospital episodes that include Stone Cates can be viewed on Hulu, ABC.com, and the ABC app.