Who plays Robert Scorpio on General Hospital? Character explored

Robert Scorpio is a fictional character on General Hospital, played by Tristan Rogers.

Scorpio first debuted on General Hospital on December 2, 1980, and was a regular up until February 25, 1992. His involvement with "super couple" Luke and Laura solidified the character's popularity and longevity. Their 1981 wedding drew 30 million viewers and remains the highest-rated hour in American soap opera history.

The 77-year-old actor's character was killed off, with an explanation that no body was found when he left the show in 1992. However, Roger has reprised his role as Robert Scorpio multiple times since then, even going on to star in a spin-off named General Hospital: Night Shift.

Tristan Rogers is an Australian-American actor born on June 3, 1946. He is best known for portraying Robert Scorpio in the ABC soap opera General Hospital. In addition to his work on ABC's show, Rogers also gave his voice to the character Jake in Walt Disney Pictures' The Rescuers Down Under.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Rogers began his acting career with roles in Australian television, including appearances in soap operas such as Bellbird, Number 96, and The Box. The Aussie actor gained popularity as a regular in the police drama series The Link Men in 1970 and had guest roles in various programs like Barrier Reef, Division 4, and the 1976 miniseries Power Without Glory.

Rogers also appeared in British films in the early 1970s, including Four Dimensions of Greta, The Flesh and Blood Show in 1972, and Sex Farm in 1973.

Tristan Rogers in The Young and the Restless

Not only has Rodgers worked in one but two iconic soap operas. Apart from General Hospital, he has also been a part of The Young and the Restless. He joined the cast in December 2010 as Colin Atkinson.

Despite being quite popular, certain developments in the storyline led to Rogers' departure from the series in October 2011. The 77-year-old actor returned briefly to reprise his role in 2012, closing the character's storyline.

Daytime Emmy Awards

Tristan Rogers played Doc in the Amazon series Studio City in 2019. This role won him an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Tristan Rogers' involvement in charity

On the Hollywood Christmas Parade website, Rodger talked about his involvement with a charity called Project Cuddle.

The charity puts abandoned babies with parents and guides teenagers through pregnancy. Tristan said:

"My new charity these days is an organization called Project Cuddle. This is a group that rescues abandoned babies and puts them with loving parents. It also guides pregnant teens through the difficult time of childbirth by setting them up in advance with parents who want to adopt their child. All in all good stuff."

The actor also talked about his role in General Hospital and how it brought him numerous opportunities:

"[I] started working professionally in this business back in 1968 but my real success didn’t come till 1981 when I appeared in the ABC soap opera, General Hospital. This show was on the cusp of becoming a phenomenon and I was swept up along with it. During the 12 years I was there this show opened many doors."

General Hospital airs on Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

