General Hospital weekly recap from February 12 to 16

In the recent General Hospital episodes aired from February 12 to 16, viewers were on the edge of their seats with much drama and suspense. Laura and Kevin were dealing with Ace's adoption while Cyrus lurked around. Olivia Jerome's murder investigation uncovered a bunch of lies and betrayals.

Sam turned to Alexis for comfort while dealing with Danny's rebellious behavior, and Joss confronted Sonny about Dex's unexpected disappearance, leading to a showdown of sorts. As Valentine's Day approached, emotions ran high in town, with a mix of love and heartbreak among the locals.

As things started heating up, secrets were revealed in Port Charles. The community braced for the aftermath, where every decision counted. Every new detail has an impact on the entire community.

February 12, Monday

Laura and Kevin had a serious talk about adopting Ace. They pondered how it would affect their family with Cyrus around. Laura grew increasingly uncertain about Cyrus and began questioning his sudden interest in Ace. She wondered if he had hidden reasons.

Meanwhile, Anna, Jordan, and Dante made progress in their investigation into Olivia Jerome's murder. They found clues that exposed lies and betrayal.

February 13, Tuesday

Dex Heller is a vet (Image via ABC)

Sam leaned on Alexis for advice as she dealt with Danny's rebellious behavior. She worried about the similarities to Jason's past. Joss talked to Sonny about Dex's sudden disappearance. His demands for answers sparked a heated exchange.

These chats revealed some hidden tension and drama in their relationships, making them question who they can trust in all the ups and downs that characterize General Hospital.

February 14, Wednesday

Valentine's Day in Port Charles was a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The day brought both happiness and heartbreak as people grappled with their love lives.

Ava and Nikolas were caught up in a whirlwind of emotions, and all these other things were trying to tear them apart. But amid all the chaos, other couples were celebrating their love and taking on their obstacles.

February 15, Thursday

Laura Collins is played by Genie Francis (Image via ABC)

Laura went to Cyrus to question his control of her family. She also wanted to know his intentions regarding Ace's adoption. As the conversation heated up, Laura became determined to defend her loved ones, no matter what.

Meanwhile, Anna, Jordan, and Dante continue to investigate Olivia's murder case. They uncovered some shady connections that led them down a dangerous road to General Hospital.

February 16, Friday

Sonny approached Dex and began questioning him about his activities in Port Charles. He was seeking explanations and making Dex confront the consequences of his actions.

Tensions escalated, leading to a highly intense face-off between Sonny and Dex, potentially altering their dynamic significantly. Meanwhile, Alexis discovers shocking details about Olivia's death, causing turmoil in Port Charles and prompting her to seek answers from Ava.

Final thoughts

As General Hospital continues its story, things get more intense, and secrets emerge in Port Charles. Fans can watch all the drama and surprising turns on General Hospital on weekdays on TV. Each episode gets more exciting, giving viewers a thrilling glimpse into the lives of their beloved characters.