General Hospital: Who are the Valentine's Day couples? Explained 

As Valentine's Day celebrations are in full swing globally, things are set to get intense in General Hospital. The romantic lives of fans' favorite characters in Port Charles City are about to get even more tangled, and viewers are eager to see things unfold in the upcoming episodes.

General Hospital dropped a promo for Valentine's Day, and fans have been going wild dissecting and speculating about the major romances and additional storylines involving Sonny, Dex, Carly, Drew, and Nina.

The upcoming episode promises to be full of confessions, surprises, and drama, and fans can't wait to see how the characters navigate through several issues in their relationships.

A promo for the show was shared on February 12, 2024, on the official YouTube channel of the soap opera. It gave fans a peek into all the drama set to take place in the characters' lives in General Hospital on Valentine's Day.

The promo started with the couples who will take center stage in the Valentine's Day episode and then delve into the rest of the characters. It showed Sonny, Dex, Carly, Drew, Nina, and the whole crew. Their dynamics and love lives will surely undergo major changes in this big episode.

The episode promo has also created a buzz about how loyal characters like Dex are to Sonny. This leaves room for speculation and hints at possible conflicts and betrayals that could happen.

Fans of the show are quite hyped for the big reveal about to happen on this special episode. With Valentine's Day coming up, they are even more excited for the romantic drama that will go down on General Hospital.

What else is happening on General Hospital leading up to Valentine's Day? Which are the couples involved?

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the couples at General Hospital are feeling all sorts of excitement and stress. In Port Charles, the residents can't wait to celebrate this special day in their one-of-a-kind styles that promise romantic drama.

There will be lots of lovey-dovey moments, surprises, and excitement. Couples like Chase and Brook Lynn, Sasha and Spinelli, Curtis and Portia, and Michael and Willow are experiencing different stages in their relationships. As the promo highlights, each couple is going through unique ups and downs in their relationship.

But life in Port Charles is not perfect, with conflicts getting worse and secrets coming to light. Drew warns Nina about the risks of falling in love, and Dante's phone call sparks speculation. Sonny confronts Dex in a gripping and intense showdown, and Carly feels compelled to make a desperate plea.

Final thoughts

Fans need to buckle up for a rollercoaster ride before Valentine's Day because this soap opera will hit right them in the feels. Get ready for an experience filled with love, uncovering hidden truths and mind-blowing moments that will capture everyone involved.

General Hospital airs on ABC from Monday to Friday. If you miss any episodes, you can easily catch up and watch the latest updates on platforms like Peacock, Xumo Play, Amazon Freevee, or Plex TV.

