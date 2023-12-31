General Hospital spoilers for the next week from January 1 to 5, 2024

As the New Year kicks off, fans of General Hospital will see some intense drama from January 1 to 5, 2024. Monday starts with a surprise sports interruption, but the rest of the week is packed with shocking revelations, confrontations, and unexpected alliances.

Carly drops a bombshell that could change everything, leaving fans wondering what's in store for a beloved character. Sonny and Michael's complicated past takes center stage, Olivia and Lois confront some hidden secrets, and Laura tries to figure out Esme's mysterious motives.

With emotions running high, there will be plenty of romantic surprises and nostalgic moments to enjoy. The tension in Port Charles is reaching its peak, so get ready for an exciting week full of suspense, romance, and unexpected twists that will leave viewers eagerly waiting for the next episode!

General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 1 to 5, 2024

Monday, January 1: Sports interruption

Sadly, starting this week, ABC won't be showing General Hospital on Monday, January 1, because of some sports programming. Fans will just have to hang tight and brace themselves for the excitement coming up later in the week.

Tuesday, January 2: Life-altering news and familial confrontations

Carly is about to have a major realization that could change her life forever. Maybe this has something to do with Bobbie and Jacklyn Zeman's character possibly leaving General Hospital.

At the same time, Sonny and Michael, who always seem to clash, are getting ready for another showdown that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. Also, there's a lot of tension between Olivia and Lois, and fans are left wondering about their history and why they're feuding.

In another part of town, Sam is struggling with co-parenting with Drew, and Willow is turning to Nina for support. These relationships are about to take some surprising turns, and fans can't wait to see how the characters handle all the emotions.

Wednesday, January 3: Shocking revelations and unexpected encounters

Michael has got something major to share with Sonny (Image via GH Wiki)

Michael has something big to tell Sonny that is going to get a reaction. At the same time, Willow is starting to get suspicious of her husband, and it looks like there might be some trouble in paradise.

Carly is dealing with a crazy turn of events, but luckily, she finds some support from an unlikely source in Drew. Meanwhile, Tracy is starting to uncover some secrets that are going to shake things up.

Ava, on the other hand, gets a surprise visitor, and it's got fans wondering if there's hope for a certain character. The drama in Port Charles is getting more intense as the General Hospital characters face unexpected challenges.

Thursday, January 4: Spiraling emotions and surprising alliances

Carly is dealing with a ton of emotions (Image via ABC)

Carly's going through a lot emotionally, and it's starting to affect how she treats people. Everyone's wondering if she'll be able to get it together. On another note, Sonny's run-in with Cyrus at church adds a new twist to things and makes us question if Cyrus has changed.

Curtis has something special planned for Portia, and everyone is excited about their relationship. Laura's figuring out Esme's deal, and it's making the mystery around Ace's mom even more confusing.

Also, Adam's causing trouble in Joss and Dex's story, especially when they find him messed up. The tension in General Hospital is thick as everyone deals with their issues.

Friday, January 5: Nostalgia, support, and relationship turmoil

Felicia (in pic) and Anna are lost in memories (Image via GH Wiki)

Felicia and Anna are caught up in memories as they chat about the good old days, adding a nostalgic vibe to the week's story. Maxie is looking for comfort, and Cody steps in to lend a helping hand, making us curious about how their relationship develops.

Sasha urges Nina to have faith in life's unpredictable nature at General Hospital. Meanwhile, the much-awaited showdown between Sam and Drew finally happens, promising to be a pivotal moment in their complicated relationship.

As Dante finds himself in an unexpected situation, we can't help but wonder what's in store for our beloved characters in this intense and emotionally charged week at General Hospital.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.