Who was Jacklyn Zeman married to? All about her husband and kids as General Hospital star dies aged 70

American actress Jacklyn Zeman, best known for playing the role of Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer in ABC's hit soap opera General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 70. The news was confirmed by the Executive Producer of General Hospital, Frank Valentini, on May 11, 2023.

Expressing his sadness, he wrote:

"Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

Frank Valentini @valentinifrank On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman . Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. https://t.co/DxGdjYavab

Valentini continued that even after Zeman passed away, her "positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew."

Frank Valentini @valentinifrank Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH

As per ABC News, her family revealed that Jacklyn Zeman died after a short battle with cancer. However, they did not reveal which type of cancer or when was it diagnosed.

Zeman leaves behind her two daughters, whom she shared with her last husband, Glenn Gordon.

Jacklyn Zeman was married thrice during her lifetime

During her lifetime, Jacklyn Zeman was married three times. She first tied the knot with Murray The K in 1979 after the duo dated for a while. Murray was a famed DJ at the time. However, soon after their union, things started becoming rocky, and they filed for divorce.

The duo had no children, and their separation was finalized in 1981. Shortly after their divorce, Murray found out that he had cancer. He passed away in February 1982 at his California residence.

In 1985, she got married for the second time, this time to Steve Gribbin. Not much is known about Steve, his profession, or his marriage with Jacklyn Zeman, but it did not last long. The duo separated only a year later, and their divorce was finalized in 1986.

Two years later, in 1988, Zeman tied the knot with Glenn Gorden. As per the website General Hospital Cast News, their union happened on Valentine's Day.

During their marriage, the duo welcomed two daughters. On September 16, 1990, Zeman gave birth to the couple's first child, Cassidy Zee Gorden. Two years later, on July 15, 1992, they again welcomed a baby girl named Lacey Rose.

After 19 years of being together, Jacklyn Zeman and Glenn Gorden separated, after which their divorce was finalized in 2007. Since then had been single.

Moreover, she was a grandmother, as on December 20, 2019, her daughter Cassidy gave birth to a girl named Kennedy Elise MacLeod.

Brief background of Jacklyn Zeman's career

Born on March 6, 1953, Jacklyn Zeman is a native of Englewood, New Jersey, U.S. She began acting in high school and graduated from New York University, where she obtained a degree in dance.

She was a Playboy Bunny before landing her first big television role on One Life to Live as Lana McClain.

Zeman appeared in more than 800 General Hospital episodes across 40 years, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination in Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Nurse Spencer.

As per her IMDb, some of her other acting credits include The Day the Music Died, One Life to Live, The New Mike Hammer, Jury Duty; The Comedy, Chicago Hope, Misguided, The Bay, Class Reunion, etc.

Poll : 0 votes