Is Esme Prince leaving General Hospital in 2023? Rumor explored

The series General Hospital has been airing on ABC for more than 60 years as it began in 1963 and is currently on season 61. With so many seasons under its belt, the show has had some fan favorites and some not-so-favorite characters who have come and gone over the years. However, in recent times, there is one character who has caught people's attention - Esme Prince, played by actress Avery Pohl.

Although Esme has become quite a villain in the show's fandom, a few fans have been wondering if she is set to leave the show. However, there has been no confirmation of the same from either the actress or the show's creators. So, it is safe to say that for now, Esme Prince isn't set to leave General Hospital.

As mentioned earlier, Avery Pohl plays the role of Esme Prince, who made her first appearance on the show on August 16, 2021. Since her debut on the show, Esme has been a pretty disliked character in the fandom. While she isn't a very popular character, it is evident that she has some kind of plan or strategy unfolding in the storyline.

Esme Prince , played by Avery Kristen Pohl General Hospital (Image via General Hospital)

Who Plays Esme General Hospital 2022?

Actress Avery Pohl, who is known for her roles in films like Expecting Amish, Watch Over Us, and Cootie Contagion, has played the role of Esme since 2021.

Her character has been part of some intriguing and dramatic storylines, and the direction her character takes could change as the plot unfolds. She's recognized for being clever and having a knack for keeping things secret, often not revealing her real motives.

Still of Esme Prince from GH (Image via General Hospital)

Esme Prince is the daughter of the serial killer Ryan Chamberlain who made his debut in GH, on August 16, 2021. The former was also revealed to be Spencer Cassadine's girlfriend, portrayed by Nicholas Chavez.

Esme revealed that she was adopted and had adopted siblings, but her relationship with her adoptive parents was difficult. It was revealed on August 27, 2021, that she was connected to Dr. Kevin Collins' twin brother, Ryan Chamberlain.

Still from the series (Image via IMDb)

Soon after that, on March 9, 2021, it was officially confirmed that Ryan was Esme's biological father. There's speculation that Felicia Scorpio might be her mother.

What happens to Esme in General Hospital?

Esme has become a hated antagonist since her debut in August 2021. She's gathered quite a list of enemies along the way, and viewers are eagerly hoping for her comeuppance.

In a recent altercation, Esme faced consequences from Ava, leaving fans questioning if she's gone for good. Even though viewers don't like Esme's character, people appreciate Avery Pohl's acting as the villain.

That being said, since, according to the General Hospital Blog, Pohl signed a new three-year contract with the show, she will still be a part of the beloved series.

Did Esme have a baby on General Hospital?

The newest addition to Port Charles is baby Ace, born into the chaotic world of his parents, Esme and Nikolas. Jay and Joey Clay, The Zuri Agency announced that twin child actors Jay and Joey Clay are playing the role of baby Ace.

Despite his sweet appearance, Ace's life was dramatic even before his birth. Esme, who had an affair with Nikolas, while dating his son Spencer and being married to Ava, caused quite a stir.

After the Wyndemere parapet incident, Esme resurfaced months later, revealing to Nikolas that she was pregnant with his child, adding more twists to the storyline.

General Hospital is ABC's longest-running soap

General Hospital is a historic show as it is ABC's longest-running program and Hollywood's longest serial. It also holds the record for the longest-running show in the US according to Guinness World Records. Premiering on ABC in 1963, it's the third longest-running scripted drama globally, after British soaps, and has 14 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Set in Port Charles, New York, it initially focused on medical staff romances, expanding to include diverse families. Notably, the series introduced the iconic super couple Luke and Laura, whose wedding became daytime TV's most-watched program.

Over time, the show diversified its plotlines, delving into action, intrigue, and global adventures, all connected to the hospital or its staff.

Being a record-setting American soap, it captivates viewers with its rich history and diverse storylines. Notably, Esme's character adds a layer of intrigue, ensuring the show's continued relevance and viewer engagement.