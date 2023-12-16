Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: ABC’s General Hospital with six wins as The Bold and the Beautiful follows

The Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 were held on Friday, December 15, 2023, to honor the finest performers in daytime television. For the second year in a row, Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier presented the on-air award presentation, which took place at the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. The Kelly Clarkson Show and General Hospital topped the awards list, followed by, The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strike caused a six-month delay in the award ceremony, initially scheduled for June. However, this year’s 50th Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 ceremony was nonetheless magnificent due to the participation of Daytime TV luminaries.

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 Winners

With awards for Best Drama Series, Directing Team for a Drama, Younger Performer, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, and Guest Performance, General Hospital emerged as the largest victor of the evening. Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 also celebrated General Hospital's Tyler Christopher's life. The Days of Our Lives actor Stephen Nichols paid respect to Tyler, the actor who passed away in October.

All My Children's Susan Lucci humbly received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the show. This was followed by Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress in a Drama, which was awarded to The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Kelly Clarkson Show topped shows like The Drew Barrymore Show and The Jennifer Hudson Show to win Outstanding Daytime Talk Show and Daytime Talk Series Host in the category.

Furthermore, for her work on General Hospital, Sonya Eddy, who passed away on December 19, 2022, at the age of 55, was given a posthumous award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host: Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Daytime Drama Series: General Hospital

General Hospital Entertainment News Series: Entertainment Tonight

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson. General Hospital

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series: Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Performance in a Drama Series: Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series: General Hospital

General Hospital Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series: The Young and the Restless

The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards were broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmys are scheduled to be presented.