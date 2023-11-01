What role did Tyler Christopher play in 'General Hospital'? Character explored as actor dies from cardiac event at 50

American actor Tyler Christopher, known for his work on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, died on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at the age of 50. The news was confirmed by his former co-star and friend Maurice Benard through an Instagram post. He wrote,

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment."

Born in Joliet, Illinois, to Jim and Jimi-Ann Baker on November 11, 1972, Christopher grew up in Delaware, Ohio, and later moved to Los Angeles after graduating from Ohio Wesleyan University.

Tyler is most widely recognized for playing the roles of Nikolas Cassadine (1996–2016) and Connor Bishop (2004–2005) on the longest-running American soap opera, General Hospital. The TV show revolves around the lives and experiences of people in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York.

Tyler Christopher won a Daytime Emmy for performance as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital in 2016

In 1993, Tyler Christopher, then Tyler Baker, auditioned for the role of Stone Cates in General Hospital, however, the role went to Michael Sutton. In April 1996, Christopher was cast as the Greek Prince, Nikolas, for a three-year deal. Although he did not renew his contract, he returned in March 2003. During his second run, the actor also played Nikolas' doppelganger, Connor Bishop.

Christopher left the show again in 2011, but returned in 2013, appearing for the last time in 2016. Nikolas is introduced as a self-assured teenager who comes from money and is a troublemaker. His character struggles with his pampered upbringing and legacy.

General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini praised the actor and shared his condolences with Tyler Christopher's family. Praising his acting skills and remembering their days together on set, Maurice Benard wrote:

"Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."

In addition to Nikolas, Tyler Christopher also appeared as Stefano DiMera, on NBC’s Days of Our Lives, a role that earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, and The Lying Game.

Tyler Christopher's rep, Chi Muoi Lo, also confirmed the actor's death and added:

"This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much."

In 2008, he married former ESPN auto racing reporter Brienne Pedigo, and the couple shares two children, a son, Greysun James, born in 2009, and a daughter, Boheme, born in 2015. They filed for divorce in 2019.

The General Hospital actor struggled with alcohol addiction and was arrested for public intoxication in 2019. He was subsequently placed under his sister's guardianship following a bout of alcohol withdrawal. Christopher often used his platform to speak about mental health and substance abuse.

Tyler is survived by his two children.