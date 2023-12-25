Why is General Hospital not on today? Explained

As the excitement builds among diehard fans, who can't wait to see what happens next in the dramatic world of Port Charles, they might notice a temporary break in the airing of General Hospital (often abbreviated as GH) on Monday, December 25. This unexpected pause in the schedule has left viewers wondering about the reason.

Interestingly, this hiatus lines up perfectly with the holiday season, giving both the characters in GH and loyal viewers at home a chance to enjoy the festive atmosphere. It seems like the creators of GH planned these breaks to align with real-life events like holidays, so everyone can fully embrace and enjoy the spirit of the occasion.

However, fans need not worry, ABC's beloved soap opera General Hospital will still be on with new episodes for the rest of the week. However, the decision to take a break on Christmas Day has got fans speculating about the reason behind it.

Monday, December 25, 2023: Why is General Hospital not on?

The TV show General Hospital won't be airing this Monday, December 25, 2023, because of sports coverage. Instead, ABC is going to show a live NBA show at 1 pm Central Standard Time.

Furthermore, the break on December 25th not only gives the cast and crew a chance to enjoy the holiday season but also gets fans super excited for what's coming up in the next episodes.

As GH keeps on captivating audiences with its mix of love, drama, and surprising plot twists, viewers can relax knowing that the temporary break is just a hiatus prior to even more thrilling stories that are to come.

What to expect from General Hospital when it resumes on December 26, 2023?

When GH picks back up on Tuesday, December 26, fans can expect a mix of romance and some upcoming problems. Spencer and Trina are all ready to dive headfirst into the magical vibes of the holidays.

They have no idea that Esme is coming back and remembering everything, which means the peace won't last long. Esme showing up again suggests there will be some big obstacles and unexpected twists that will keep GH fans super excited.

The upcoming week on General Hospital: A brief overview

Spencer and Trina had an intimate Christmas Eve (Image via ABC)

Next week on General Hospital is going to be one wild ride for fans, replete with a rollercoaster of emotions, juicy secrets, and all the drama that comes with complicated relationships. These episodes are dropping from December 26 to 29, and they promise to be full of surprises, shocking confessions, and mysterious twists that'll keep the audience hooked.

From Spencer and Trina's heartwarming Christmas Eve to Lucy and Scott's bold strategy, each episode will throw unexpected curveballs, causing chaos in the lives of the folks in GH's Port Charles.

Friendships, surprising team-ups, suspenseful moments, and plot twists that will leave fans shaken – all of these elements will come together to create an exciting and captivating viewing experience.

Don't forget to tune in on Tuesday, December 26 for the return of General Hospital! Super fans would not want to miss all the drama as the characters deal with love, family, and the crazy ups and downs of life in Port Charles!