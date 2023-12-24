Is Lulu Spencer coming back to General Hospital? Rumor explored

It seems that in 2023, Lulu Spencer will finally be making a comeback to General Hospital after being away for a bit. Her character, played by Emme Rylan, has been in a coma since a tragic explosion incident in December 2020, and there hasn't been much improvement.

Fans are excited about Lulu's return, especially since Laura and Valentin are back on screen. While they were exploring the old Cassadine villa, they found out that the property had been sold, and the new owners had no clue about Nikolas's whereabouts.

Speculation is buzzing that Nikolas might be in Pautauk, and with Laura, Valentin, and Anna back in action, there's hope for a family reunion in Port Charles.

Who is playing Lulu on General Hospital?

Over the years, the character of Lulu Spencer in the long-running ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital has seen several actors bring her to life.

Emme Rylan accepted the role of Lulu Spencer in 2013, captivating viewers with her portrayal until she left in 2020. Before Rylan, Tessa Allen played Lulu from 2004 to 2005, and Julie Marie Berman portrayed the character from 2005 to 2013.

Why was Lulu Spencer not on General Hospital?

Due to unforeseen events, the popular character Lulu from General Hospital is currently unavailable for appearances on the show. Last November, Lulu was involved in a tragic explosion at the Floating Rib that resulted in grave injuries.

Specifically, she sustained serious head trauma with swelling, making recovery a challenging process. After undergoing surgical interventions, Lulu remains in a coma and receives intensive care at a designated facility.

At this point, the fate of Lulu's narrative arc in General Hospital remains unclear, given her pivotal position within the show's long-standing history.

Are Lulu and Dante still married?

Lulu and Dante with their kids (Image via Soaps In Depth)

Yes, Dante and Lulu are married. Their journey has been filled with ups and downs, including Dante's undercover missions, Lulu's struggles to have a child, and the revelation that their son Ben is actually their biological child, renamed Rocco.

Despite facing challenges, they decided to reconcile and even considered expanding their family. However, Dante's return from an undercover mission took a toll on their relationship.

Lulu's involvement with schoolteacher Dustin Phillips introduced a new layer of complexity, leading to Dante leaving again, fearing he might harm his loved ones due to his experiences.

They attempted to reconcile, attending couples therapy and discussing having a second child together. Unfortunately, their happiness was cut short when a bomb explosion led to Lulu falling into a coma.

As Lulu now receives long-term care, the status of their marriage remains uncertain, with Dante facing challenges related to his past missions and Lulu in a difficult health situation. The storyline is marked by twists and emotional turns, leaving the fate of Dante and Lulu's marriage hanging in the balance. Fans eagerly await the unfolding chapters of their intricate union.

Lulu Spencer, the beloved character in General Hospital, has certainly left an indelible mark on the show over the years, portrayed by different talented actresses. From Tessa Allen to Julie Marie Berman and Emme Rylan, each brought their own unique touch to the character. Whether facing love, drama, or unexpected challenges, Lulu Spencer remains an integral and cherished part of the soap opera's rich storyline, and fans are eager to see Lulu back in the show!