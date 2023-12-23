General Hospital spoilers for the next week from December 26 to 29

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital set to release from December 26 to 29 will feature friendships, shocking secrets, and a rollercoaster of emotions. The plot will be sure to capture the attention of fans as the characters will be seen navigating through a tangled web of plans, confessions, and mysteries.

From Spencer and Trina's sweet Christmas Eve to Lucy and Scott's risky plan, each episode will bring unexpected twists that will shake up the lives of the people in Port Charles. The new episodes will include a mix of romance, unexpected friendships, suspense, and surprising plot twists that will take viewers by storm.

While fans are excited to see what next week's episodes have in store for them, it is important to note that the show will not air on December 25, 2023, as it will be pre-empted by sports coverage.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 26 to 29

Tuesday, December 26: Hope and high alert

The change in Portia's attitude sets the stage for Spencer and Trina to enjoy a cozy Christmas Eve together. Elsewhere, Nina thinks about the possibility of finding forgiveness.

The unexpected team comprising Sonny, Laura, the powerful mob boss, and the town's mayor work together to solve mysteries. Ava, on the other hand, is on high alert, adding even more suspense to the General Hospital episode.

Wednesday, December 27: Plans and warnings

Kristina and Molly are getting things done (Image via ABC)

Kristina and Molly begin taking steps to further their plan. This means Alexis needs to talk to her daughters about the legal procedures. Finn and Chase, on the other hand, worry about their dad, Gregory.

Then, out of nowhere, Sasha warns Cody about something. Felicia asks Robert for help, hoping he can lend a hand. Later, Lucy's suggestion to Scott has everyone wondering what might happen in the next episode of General Hospital.

Thursday, December 28: Consequences unveiled

Lucy and Scott get their plan going (Image via ABC)

Lucy and Scott further their plan, not expecting the consequences that come with it. To everyone's surprise, Sonny and Alexis team up in an unusual way. Liz and Finn get some rare quality time together and work on the latter's defense. Olivia then accidentally says something mysterious in this episode of General Hospital.

Friday, December 29: Conversations and confessions

Spencer and Trina start talking about what's next (Image via ABC)

Spencer and Trina have a chat about the future and start asking each other about what they want. Cyrus is about to reveal some big secrets to Nina, going beyond just a normal confession. Esme goes to see Heather for some advice and things get rather intense.

As the year ends, Lois discovers some shocking information that could change everything. Drew comes back home earlier than expected and creates some drama, making General Hospital fans wonder if he will uncover some intriguing secrets.

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital will be full of challenges, secrets, and surprises that will keep fans hooked to their screens.