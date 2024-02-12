How old is Tracy Quartermaine on General Hospital? Age explored

Tracy Quartermaine, a pivotal character on the long-running ABC soap opera General Hospital, has been a fixture on the show since her debut in 1978. Portrayed by Jane Elliot, Tracy has undergone various transformations, captivating audiences with her scheming nature and dynamic storylines.

According to General Hospital Fanon Wikia, Tracy Quartermaine was born on April 6, 1949, making her 74 years old. Played by Jane Elliot since 1978, with intermittent appearances over the years, fans have followed Tracy's journey through love, loss, and family drama.

Jane Elliot's portrayal of Tracy Quartermaine on General Hospital

Jane Elliot, born on January 17, 1947, has been the face of Tracy Quartermaine since 1978, and her character has been a cornerstone of General Hospital's success. Originating in the role in June 1978, Elliot briefly left in 1980 but returned in 1989 after a hiatus.

During Elliot's maternity leave, the character of Tracy was portrayed by Christine Jones. Elliot's departure in 1993 and subsequent returns in 1996, 2003, 2017, and 2019 reflect the enduring appeal of Tracy Quartermaine.

Elliot's involvement in the soap opera genre extends beyond General Hospital, as seen in her brief stint on The City in 1996. Her portrayal of Tracy has earned her recognition, including a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1981.

Tracy Quartermaine's journey on General Hospital

Tracy Angelica Quartermaine was born on April 6, 1949, in Southampton, New York, as the youngest child of Edward and Lila Quartermaine. Her backstory, introduced in 1978, revealed a divorcee with a neglectful mother persona.

Tracy's early years were marked by marriages, including one to Lord Lawrence ‘Larry’ Ashton, resulting in the birth of her son, Ned Ashton. Her on-screen journey spans over 30 years, characterized by feuds, power struggles within ELQ (the family company), and complex relationships with family members.

Tracy's evolution from a vivacious socialite to a more mellow character reflects the nuanced storytelling that has defined General Hospital. Her relationships with sons Ned and Dillon, stepchildren Lucky, Ethan, and Lulu, and sister-in-law Monica, showcase the multifaceted nature of the character.

Current storylines

In April 2023, Tracy Quartermaine surprised everyone by emerging as the highest bidder for Ethan Lovett's life at an auction in Venezuela. Teaming up with Felicia Scorpio and Holly Sutton, they managed to overpower the guards and escape.

Back in Port Charles, it was revealed that she had helped Brook Lynn reinstate Harrison Chase as a police officer and reconcile with him. However, Tracy demanded repayment from Brook Lynn by coercing her into corporate espionage at Deception.

When Drew Cain threatened to expose her, Tracy falsely accused him of assaulting Ned. She retracted her statement when security footage disproved it and sought legal representation from Diane Miller for a lawsuit against Deception.

Determined to win back Ned, Tracy shocked the Deception staff by suing the cosmetics company with Jackson Montgomery as her attorney. She offered to drop the lawsuit in exchange for a majority share in Deception and Lucy's ELQ voting rights, but Lucy refused.

Tracy's mysterious partner turned out to be Blair Cramer, Martin's ex-wife. Tracy also bonded with Gregory Chase and was distressed to learn about his ALS diagnosis, accidentally revealing it to his son, Chase.

After Lucy relented and gave Tracy 51% ownership of Deception, Tracy gifted it to an initially reluctant Brook Lynn to redirect her career path, leading to tensions between Tracy and Lucy in the workplace.

Tracy later flew to Amsterdam with Bobbie to settle Luke's affairs, returning to Port Charles alone. Upset that no one informed her of Ned's recovery and displeased by Lois's visit, Tracy vowed to thwart Lucy and Scott's schemes against her.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE