When is Jason Morgan coming back to General Hospital? Confirmed return date revealed

Fans of General Hospital are currently over the moon as Steve Burton, known for his iconic portrayal of Jason Morgan in the series, is scheduled to return to Port Charles in early 2024. Having originally taken on the role of Jason in 1991, Burton's portrayal of the character captivated viewers for years, making him a beloved figure in the General Hospital fandom.

Although he left the show in 2021, the actor is scheduled to return on March 4, 2024, as revealed in a video posted on Daily Drama's YouTube channel earlier this month.

Steve Burton confirms General Hospital return date

During the General Hospital prime-time special, 60 Years of Stars & Storytelling, on January 4, 2024, Laura Wright, Kelly Monaco, and Steve Burton officially announced Burton's return to the show as Jason.

In a video uploaded to Daily Drama's YouTube channel earlier this month, the 53-year-old soap opera star filmed himself on the set of the ABC show and hinted at what viewers could expect from his highly anticipated comeback.

"Guess what? I'm back on set! We're gearing up to start shooting right now," he said.

Continuing to speak directly to the camera in the video, he teased:

"I got to talk to the head writers, this story is going to be sick. It’s gonna be awesome. So, make sure you keep watching, because the pieces of the puzzle are gonna be fit for when I return. And that return date, that air date, is March 4."

He then urged those who had stopped watching the show to "get back" as it was going to be "awesome."

Burton's prior exit

Steve Burton left the soap opera in 2021 due to the show's COVID-19 vaccine policy, which mandated vaccinations for cast and crew members. He left due to his refusal to get the vaccine and despite the circumstances of his exit, Burton expressed gratitude for his time on the show, highlighting its significance in his life.

Discussing his departure with Deadline, Burton remarked:

“Look, the circumstance [of his GH departure] was tough and you know, that’s just the way it is. I’ll always be grateful for my time there. It was my family for so long. I grew up there and the fans have always been awesome to me.”

Speculation about Burton's potential return surfaced in 2022. However, these rumors were dispelled when Burton confirmed his return to Days of Our Lives as Harris Michaels in 2023.

Jason's journey on General Hospital

Steve Burton portrayed Jason Morgan in General Hospital from 1991 to 2021 with intermittent breaks. Although the character was initially played by Quinn Carlson and Bryan Beck, it became synonymous with Burton's name, earning him accolades, including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1998.

After exiting the soap opera in 2012, Burton made a return in 2017. However, his exit in 2021 brought a halt to Jason Morgan's storyline. During Burton's absence, the soap opera introduced a twist in 2017, while Billy Miller was portraying Jason.

Burton returned to General Hospital on September 19, 2017, initially as 'Patient 6.' Subsequently, on 1 December 2017, it was revealed that Burton's character was indeed Jason, and Billy Miller was portraying his twin, Drew Cain.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC.