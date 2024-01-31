When is Steve Burton returning to General Hospital? Comeback possibility explained

Fans of General Hospital are in for a treat as Steve Burton, who played the iconic role of Jason Morgan, is set to make a comeback to Port Charles in early 2024. The news of his return comes after he departs from Days of Our Lives, where he portrayed Harris Michaels.

Since taking on the role in 1991, Steve Burton's portrayal of Jason Morgan on General Hospital has been a fan favorite. Burton left the show in 2021, but the details surrounding his 2024 return have kept fans on the edge of their seats. While there is no official date yet, here's everything we know.

Steve Burton’s journey on General Hospital

Steve Burton's portrayal of Jason Morgan on the soap opera has seen a rollercoaster of events from 1991 to 2021, with intermittent breaks. Initially played by Quinn Carlson and Bryan Beck, the character became synonymous with Burton's name, earning him accolades, including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1998.

After leaving General Hospital in 2012, Burton returned in 2017, but his departure in 2021 brought an extended break to Jason Morgan's storyline. The soap opera introduced a twist during the 2017 run while Billy Miller was portraying Jason.

Steve Burton returned to General Hospital as ‘Patient 6’ on 19 September 2017. However, on 1 December 2017, it was revealed that Burton's character was Jason and Billy Miller played his twin, Drew Cain.

Steve Burton's departure and return

In a surprising turn of events, Burton left General Hospital in 2021 due to the soap's vaccine policy during the COVID-19 pandemic, which had mandates in place for cast and crew members. Despite the circumstances, Burton expressed gratitude for his time at General Hospital, emphasizing the show's significance in his life.

Speaking to Deadline about leaving the ABC soap, he said,

“Look, the circumstance [of his GH departure] was tough and you know, that’s just the way it is. I’ll always be grateful for my time there. It was my family for so long. I grew up there and the fans have always been awesome to me.”

Speculations about Burton's return began circulating in 2022, with rumors suggesting a possible comeback as Jason. However, these rumors were debunked when Burton announced his return to Days of Our Lives as Harris Michaels in 2023.

On 4 January 2024, Laura Wright, Kelly Monaco, and Steve Burton himself officially announced during the General Hospital prime-time special, 60 Years of Stars & Storytelling, that Burton will be returning to GH as Jason. However, the exact date of his first appearance on the show has not been disclosed.

About the soap opera

Often called GH, the show holds the distinction in Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera still in production. Internationally, it ranks as the world's third longest-running scripted drama series currently in production, trailing behind British soap operas The Archers and Coronation Street.

Premiering on the ABC television network on 1 April 1963, it's the longest-running serial produced in Hollywood and holds the title of the longest-running entertainment program in ABC television history.

Its accolades include the record for the most Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series, boasting an impressive 16 wins.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of the soap opera on ABC.