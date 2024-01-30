What's happened to Lorna Laidlaw's Aggie from Coronation Street? Explained

Fans have not caught a glimpse of Aggie on Coronation Street since June last year. Although there have been speculations surrounding the topic none has been concrete enough. Whereas some rumors center around the character on the show, some center around Lorna Laidlaw who portrays the character on screen.

What makes the entire incident murkier is the fact that Aggie's character was not written off the show. Instead, the character's disappearance was made a part of the show's plot. This has made the audiences hopeful about Lorna Laidlaw's return to the show.

Disclaimer: The following articles consist of spoilers. Please read at your discretion

What happened to Aggie in Coronation Street?

Expand Tweet

Aggie played by actor Lorna Laidlaw was last since on Coronation Street in June last year. Since then her disappearance from the show has made fans worried about the fate of a crucial character.

Lorna Laidlaw's absence from the show was written into the character she was playing. To do justice to Aggie's absence from the soap opera the makers decided to focus on her role as a nurse.

It was revealed in the show that Aggie had been busy with her nursing duties in the hospital. Additionally, it was also mentioned that she was visiting a relative at the time.

Since her last appearance on the show a lot of time has passed and fans have been worried about the fate of the character. The speculations about the character have now somewhat been put to rest with the recent developments in the show's latest episode.

Why does Lorna Laidlaw no longer feature in Coronation Street?

Expand Tweet

Fans were in for a surprise when Lorna Laidlaw who plays Aggie in Coronation Street abruptly vanished from the show. The incident happened in June 2023, and since then the audiences have not yet been given any concrete reason behind the actor's disappearance.

In the show, however, Aggie's absence was attributed to her compliance towards her nursing duties which kept her busy at the hospital. She was also visiting her which has kept her away from home.

In the real world, there has been no news of the actor ever since her last appearance on the show.

Rumors are rife that the actor is taking a break from the industry as most actors tend to do. Others suggest a possibility of health issues and family problems. However, at this point, these are mere speculations as no official statement has been made by Laidlaw or her representatives.

Expand Tweet

Some fans of the show believe that Aggie's character has been deliberately put on hold for an extended period. They believe that the character will make a return to the screens very soon with a revamped personality that will further add layers to the show's storyline.

However, in the latest episode of Coronation Street, things take a fiery turn when it is revealed that Ed is responsible for starting a fire that almost killed Michael. Additionally, Aggie is also made aware of Ed's gambling habits which throws her off. She expresses her intention of having to do nothing with Ed going forward.

Some fans believe the latest developments in the show are a sign of Lorna Laidlaw's official exit from the show. However, as of now, there has been no confirmation about the same.

Who does Lorna Laidlaw play in Coronation Street?

Lorna Laidlaw plays Aggie Bailey in the British soap opera Coronation Street.

Her character was first introduced in the show's 9793th episode which aired on 12 June 2019.

Aggie Bailey is a member of the Bailey family. She is married to Ed Bailey and has two sons and one daughter. Their names are Michael Bailey, James Bailey, and Dee Dee Bailey respectively. She also has a brother named Raymond and sisters named Irene and Annie.

Aggie is a woman in her fifties who has experience working in different sectors. She has worked as a nurse, a pharmacy assistant, and a cafe waitress.

Lorna Laidlaw was last seen in Coronation Street on June 9, 2023, in the show's 10,975th episode.

You can watch all episodes of Coronation Street on ITVX, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.