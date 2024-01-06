Will Steve Burton be returning to General Hospital in 2024? Actor gives an exciting update

During a super exciting ABC primetime special celebrating General Hospital's 60th anniversary, Steve Burton, the Daytime Emmy winner, dropped the bombshell that he's coming back to the soap opera.

Burton wowed fans with his message, paving the way for some major stuff happening in Port Charles. This surprise return comes after Burton recently left Days of Our Lives, making it a pretty emotional moment in the soap opera's long history.

As fans eagerly await the comeback of everyone's favorite character, Jason Morgan, be prepared for exciting surprises and plot twists in the beloved soap opera.

Is Steve Burton really coming back to General Hospital?

Steve Burton is officially coming back to General Hospital! It's a total win for him after he left in November 2021 because of vaccine mandate problems. Burton got fired before with Ingo Rademacher because they both didn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said on Instagram,

"Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied."

Now that Steve Burton is coming back, people are hoping for the character to make a comeback in early 2024. Steve Burton personally delivered the news of his highly anticipated return during a special ABC primetime event.

He said, accompanied by actors Laura Wright and Kelly Monaco,

"Happy anniversary, ‘General Hospital.' Big things are coming to Port Charles."

Even though it was assumed that Burton died on-screen in November 2021, fans missed him. Laura, played by Genie Francis, said the same thing, stressing how much Burton was a big part of the show, both on and off-screen.

As viewers eagerly await Jason's comeback, the soap opera scene is getting ready for the comeback of a well-loved character, showing how Burton continues to have a lasting influence in the world of soap operas.

Exploring Steve Burton's family life with ex-wife and children

Steve with his ex-wife Sheree (Image via Taylor Hill)

The General Hospital alum and soap star welcomed three children, Makena (2003), Jack (2006), and Brooklyn (2014), with his ex-wife, Sheree Burton. The Burtons, who documented their family adventures on social media, were always together, having a blast during holidays and making unforgettable moments.

In 2022, the family caused quite a stir with their headline-worthy drama. It featured Sheree dropping the bombshell of her unexpected pregnancy, and later spilling the beans that the baby wasn't Steve's.

The soap star filed for divorce in July 2022, wanting to share custody of their two younger kids. Even with all the drama, the Burton family photos show us some happy, thankful moments and how they deal with the ups and downs of their on-screen and off-screen lives.

How did Steve Burton meet his wife?

The couple had originally met on the sets of General Hospital (Image via Hulu)

Steve Burton and Sheree (Gustin) Burton first met on the set of General Hospital, and their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life love story. They got married in January 1999 and have been on an amazing journey together for the past 20 years, raising their wonderful children along the way.

In 2021, things got rocky for the couple when Steve said goodbye to his famous gig as Jason Morgan on General Hospital because he didn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It was a big change that messed up their lives, and insiders say Sheree was getting pretty fed up before they called it quits.

In May 2022, Sheree dropped a hint on Instagram about possibly having another baby, which caught everyone off guard. To add more drama to the mix, Steve spilled the beans about them splitting up after being married for a whopping 23 years.

Steve Burton stressed that they were both committed to raising their three children together. Amid all the chaos, Steve and Sheree's main focus is shielding their kids and keeping things as normal as possible in their ever-changing family situation.

Those excited to see Steve Burton as Jason Morgan back on General Hospital, they can catch it on ABC.