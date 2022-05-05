How old is Sheree Gustin? All about Steve Burton's wife as couple split over pregnancy claim

General Hospital star Steve Burton has claimed that his wife Sheree Gustin is pregnant with the child of another man. The allegations have led to the pair’s separation, and Burton announced the news through his Instagram Story on May 4. He wrote:

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Juliette Maynard @MadamOho General Hospital Graduate Steve Burton Splits From Pregnant Wife Sheree Gustin Says ‘The Child Is Not Mine’ fiorreports.com/general-hospit… General Hospital Graduate Steve Burton Splits From Pregnant Wife Sheree Gustin Says ‘The Child Is Not Mine’ fiorreports.com/general-hospit…

Meanwhile, Gustin has not yet responded to the allegations, and an official statement is awaited from her side.

About Steve Burton’s ex-wife

Born on March 12, 1977, Sheree Gustin is 45 years old. She is an American celebrity spouse and is mostly known as the wife of Steve Burton.

Steve Burton and Sheree Gustin got married in 1999 (Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Further details about her family, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed. She has not revealed anything about her current profession and prefers to maintain privacy with her personal information.

Burton and Gustin tied the knot on January 16, 1999, and welcomed three children. Their first child, Makena Burton, was born in September 2003, their second child, Jack Burton, was born in March 2006, and their third child, Brooklyn Burton, was born in July 2014.

Burton was removed from General Hospital in 2021 due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He said in a video at the time:

“I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculation about me and ‘General Hospital,’ and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate.”

Burton has been busy with his friend and General Hospital co-star Bradford Anderson as they have toured all around the country in their famous comedy show, Stone Cold and the Jackel. The duo continued their podcasts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was great to be live in front of their fans again.

Edited by Shaheen Banu