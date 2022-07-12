Steve Burton's net worth: General Hospital star's fortune explored as he files for divorce from Sheree Gustin

Steve Burton and his wife, Sheree Burton, are getting divorced. Burton’s representative confirmed the news on July 11.

The legal documents state that Steve mentioned March 1 as the date of separation and irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split. Two months ago, Steve’s fans were surprised when they discovered that his wife was pregnant and they were not together anymore.

Steve confirmed through an Instagram Story in May 2022 that he and Sheree are now separated and wrote,

“She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Steve Burton’s net worth explored: Actor was fired due to his non-compliance with covid guidelines

Steve Burton is well-known for his appearances in several films and TV series. He has mostly gained recognition for his performance as Jason Morgan in General Hospital.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 52-year-old’s net worth is around $3 million. Although details on his assets are not available, he has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry.

Burton made his debut with the 1987 fantasy sitcom, Out of This World, and then appeared on the NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives. He began appearing as Jason Morgan on General Hospital in 1991 and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 1998.

Steve reprised his role as Jason in the first season of General Hospital: Night Shift in 2007. He then appeared in the science fiction miniseries Taken and the 2001 movie, The Last Castle. He has also worked as a voice actor in Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II, Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII, Dissidia Final Fantasy, and more.

He left General Hospital in October 2012 and was cast as Dylan McAvoy in The Young and the Restless the following year. He returned to General Hospital in 2017 but was fired in 2021 for refusing to comply with the production’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. He then joined Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem in April 2022.

Steve Burton and Sheree Burton’s relationship timeline

Steve Burton and Sheree Burton tied the knot in January 1999 and had three children – Makena, Brooklyn, and Jack. Sheree is currently pregnant with her fourth child and shared a picture of herself holding her baby bump on her Instagram Story.

Although her current profession remains unknown, Sheree Burton has gained recognition as the wife of Steve and she is 45 years old. Her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

