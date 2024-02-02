The Conners season 6 episode 1 on ABC: Exact release date and time

ABC’s television sitcom The Conners is gearing up for the sixth season, which is set to be released on the ABC channel on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 8 pm Eastern Time Zone. Season 6 of the sitcom was ordered by ABC in November 2023, and the show is set to premiere in a few days, featuring Sean Astin, John Goodman, and many more fan-favorite stars.

According to IMDb, the synopsis for The Conners reads:

“Follow-up to the comedy series Roseanne (1988), centering on the family members of the matriarch after her sudden death.”

With only a few days left for the season 6 debut, fans will witness Sean Austin as Becky’s new love interest in the upcoming installment.

The Conners season 6 episode 1 release date and time for all regions

The Conners season 6 episode 1 will release on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time. For other time zones, the show will be released sometime during the day on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The release date for the different time zones is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, February 7

Eastern Standard Time: 8 pm, Wednesday, February 7

Central Standard Time: 7 pm, Wednesday, February 7

British Summer Time: 7 pm, Wednesday, February 7

Central European Summer Time: 2 am, Thursday, February 8

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 5 am, Thursday, February 8

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, February 8

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 am, Thursday, February 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 am, Thursday, February 8

Readers anticipating where to watch The Conners season 6, the series will air on the ABC channel. Those who want to stream the show online can watch it on the streaming platform Hulu on the following day of its television debut.

Season 6 will likely have 10-13 episodes, which will be the shortest episode count compared to the previous seasons, which had 20-22 episodes. According to reports from Screen Rant, season 6 could be the final season of The Conners.

What to expect from season 6

The Conners season 6 will focus on the storyline of Becky, played by Lecy Goranson, as she introduces her new friend Tyler, played by Sean Austin, to her family.

Tyler is Becky's new love interest, and it will be interesting to watch how Dan, Jackie, and Darlene will react to the situation. The promo for season 6, which was released on December 31, 2023, showcased some funny moments between Tyler and Dan.

Sean Austin as Tyler first appeared in the fifth season, in which he only had a guest appearance as a FedEx pilot. He was introduced to the show following the death of Mark, Becky’s husband. Given the storyline for season 6, he will have a major role in the show.

Season 6 will also focus on Jackie, the owner of Lunch Box, as she faces new challenges that threaten her restaurant. Besides her, Dan and Darlene will also be the center of the story as they go on a trip to Chicago.

Stay tuned to know more about The Conners season 6, as the show is set to release on ABC.