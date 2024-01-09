Is the National Championship Game on ABC? All you need to know about the Michigan vs Washington showdown

The 2023 season will culminate after Monday night's highly anticipated College Football Playoff national championship. Fans are eager to witness the clash between the undefeated Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The game, hosted at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, promises to be a historic showdown between the nation's No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams, and fans are gearing up for an unforgettable evening.

Is the national championship on ABC?

No, the national championship game will not be broadcast on ABC. ESPN holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the College Football Playoff national championship, resulting from a 12-year agreement signed in 2012.

Despite ABC being a part of the Disney-owned family along with ESPN, the game will solely be broadcast on ESPN. Additionally, fans can stream the matchup live on the ESPN app or website, ensuring they don't miss a single moment of the action.

How to watch CFP National Championship Game?

For fans eager to catch the game, besides cable, several live TV streaming services provide the opportunity to tune in and witness the crowning of the college football champion.

The 2024 CFP National Championship Game can be streamed on Apple TV through services like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

These platforms offer flexibility, allowing Apple TV users to choose from various online streaming options and enjoy the final game of the college football season.

As fans gear up for the Michigan vs. Washington showdown, the MegaCast on various ESPN platforms adds another layer of excitement.

ESPN 2 will feature a Field Pass with "The Pat McAfee Show," ESPNU offers a Command Center experience, ESPNEWS provides a Skycast and ESPN Deportes delivers the Spanish-language broadcast.

For those who prefer radio, ESPN Radio offers a national radio broadcast. Additionally, the ESPN App provides various viewing options, including All-22, Michigan & Washington Hometown Radio, and pregame and halftime bands.

Why the CFP national championship on ESPN?

The reason behind the national championship game airing on ESPN lies in the network's exclusive broadcasting rights. ESPN signed a comprehensive 12-year agreement with the College Football Playoff in 2012, granting them exclusive rights to broadcast the championship game and other prestigious bowl games.

