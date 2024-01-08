Is CFP National Championship on Apple TV? Online streaming options for 2023 college football season's final game

The CFP national championship on Monday night will feature the clash between the undefeated No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 2 Washington Huskies.

The stakes are high, with both teams seeking to claim the College Football Playoff national title after decades-long droughts. For those unable to attend the game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, the option to watch the championship showdown from the comfort of their homes or on the go becomes paramount.

Is the CFP national championship on Apple TV?

For those relying on Apple TV to catch the excitement of the championship game, the answer is yes. The national championship can be streamed on Apple TV through various live TV streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu +, Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch the CFP national championship?

The championship game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 8, at NRG Stadium. For viewers in Washington and the Pacific Northwest, the game starts at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Michigan enters the game as the favored team, with 2/1 odds on the money line and a 4.5-point advantage on the spread.

The Wolverines' strict defense, allowing the fewest points per game in the nation at 10.2, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup. To catch the action, fans can tune in to ESPN for the main telecast.

In addition to the traditional broadcast on ESPN, the championship game will feature a MegaCast on various ESPN platforms, providing alternative viewing experiences.

ESPN 2 will offer a Field Pass with "The Pat McAfee Show," ESPNU will host a Command Center, ESPNEWS will provide a Skycast and ESPN Deportes will deliver a Spanish-language broadcast.

ESPN Radio will also provide a national radio broadcast, while the ESPN App will feature All-22, Michigan & Washington Hometown Radio and pregame and halftime band coverage.

Why the CFP national championship on ESPN?

The exclusive broadcast rights for the National Championship Game rest with ESPN after it signed a 12-year agreement with the College Football Playoff in 2012. The deal grants the network the rights to broadcast the national championship and other bowl games.

The MegaCast on various ESPN platforms further enhances the viewing experience, offering fans different perspectives and commentary styles.

