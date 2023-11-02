Who is on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee? Exploring the 13-member team that decides postseason rankings

The College Football Playoff is one of the most anticipated aspects of college football. The annual postseason knockout invitational tournament has decided the college football national champion in the Football Bowl Subdivision since its inception in 2014.

The tournament features just four teams in the subdivision, which often come from the Power Five conferences. A 13-member committee is responsible for selecting and ranking the four teams that compete in the CFP, which often makes it controversial among fans.

It’s worth noting that the College Football Playoff selection approach differs from the previous method employed by the Bowl Championship Series. The championship system used in FBS from 1998 to 2013 used polls or computer rankings to determine the participants.

Who is on the College Football Playoff selection committee?

As usual, the 13 members of the CFP selection Committee decide four teams for the 2023 playoffs. Each member of the committee can only serve one three-year term before they are replaced by another personality in the college football world.

Below are the current members of the committee. We’ve also listed their contribution to college football and the expiration of their term within the committee. Boo Corrigan is the current chairman of the committee.

Boo Corrigan - NC State athletic director, February 2024.

Chris Ault - Nevada athletic director, February 2024

Mitch Barnhart - Kentucky athletic director, February 2024

Chet Gladchuk - Navy athletic director, February 2025

Jim Grobe - Former Wake Forest coach, February 2025

Mark Harlan - Utah athletic director, February 2025

Warde Manuel - Michigan athletic director, February 2025

David Sayler - Miami (OH) athletic director, February 2026.

Will Shields - Former Nebraska player, February 2026

Gene Taylor - Kansas State athletic director, February 2024

Joe Taylor - Virginia Uniosun athletic director, February 2024

Rod West - Former Notre Dame player, February 2025

Kelly Whiteside - Former college football reporter, February 2025

New format for College Football Playoff in 2024

The College Football Playoff will introduce a new format for the tournament in 2024 that will feature 12 teams rather than the usual four. The participating teams will comprise the six conference champions with the highest rankings and the six most highly-rated at-large teams.

With the six champions of the highest-ranked conferences gaining automatic entry into the tournament, the selection committee will be involved in deciding the other six programs through the current ranking system. The ranking will also play an important role in the seeding of teams until the championship game.