Who is doing the halftime show of 2024 CFP national championship? Venue, time, live coverage and more 

One of the most interesting side attractions at the 2024 CFP national championship game will be the halftime show. While there will be a bigger focus on the defining actions of the game in both halves, there's high anticipation for what happens in between.

It's become more than just a side attraction, even. It's fast becoming a cultural phenomenon, just like the Super Bowl's halftime event.

Last year, the national championship game halftime show featured the marching bands of the two schools playing the game.

The incredible bands in their matching outfits and shiny instruments gave the stadium audience and viewers an experience to remember. What should fans expect at the coming national championship game halftime show?

Who is doing the halftime show at 2024 CFP national championship?

The marching bands of the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies will be delighting the audience with their performance during the CFP national championship halftime show.

The bands are also billed to perform before the game kicks off. It would seem a national championship halftime show tradition is already emerging in which each team's marching band performs for the crowd.

The CFP national championship game will be live on ESPN with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call. Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will be live at the venue reporting from both team's sidelines.

Fans can also join 'The Pat McAfee Show' on ESPN2 for the 'Field Pass' broadcast. AJ Hawk, Ty Schmidt, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, and Anthony DiGullio will all join Pat McAfee for the broadcast.

Other broadcast options are Command Center on ESPNU and SkyCast on ESPNEWS. A Virtual Reality view will also be available on ESPN's YouTube page. Coverage for the event is set to start at 7:30 p.m. (EST), some minutes before the kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The 2024 CFP national championship game is the much-anticipated climax to an exciting journey that has been the 2023-24 college football season. There's no doubt about the fact that both teams featuring in the game have earned their place in the game. The Washington Huskies are unbeaten this season, as are the Michigan Wolverines.

The Wolverines are tipped by most pundits to win the clash over the Huskies. Jim Harbaugh's men have an impressive 29-point average lead on their opponents this season. But the Huskies are also coming into the game on the back of consecutive hard-fought wins against tough opponents. In a nutshell, it will be an interesting game of football that can end with either team on top.