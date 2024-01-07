Who is singing the national anthem at the CFP championship 2024? More about Michigan vs Washington CFB matchup

As the excitement builds for the 2024 CFP Championship Game at NRG Stadium in Houston, fans are eagerly anticipating not only the clash of Michigan vs. Washington but also the pregame festivities that will set the stage for this epic matchup.

From a Grammy Award-winning anthem singer to halftime tributes and a historic Rose Bowl Parade, the event promises a spectacular celebration of college football.

The game between Michigan and Washington is a rematch of the Rose Bowl from 1993, which adds historical significance to the contest. This final game also marks the end of the four-team playoff format, which adds an added dimension of significance to the event.

Who is singing the national anthem at the CFP Championship 2024?

The national anthem at the CFP Championship 2024 will be performed by the renowned singer Fantasia. A former winner of "American Idol" and a Grammy Award-winning artist, Fantasia is set to deliver a memorable rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the clash between Washington and Michigan.

Notably, Fantasia has recently earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for her acting in "The Color Purple," adding another layer of excitement to her performance. Accompanying her will be drummers from both teams' bands, creating a unique and engaging rendition of the national anthem.

A talented 12th-grade student from Deer Park, Texas, will also perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "America The Beautiful" in American Sign Language (ASL), bringing diversity to the pregame festivities.

Halftime show: A musical extravaganza

The halftime show, a crucial part of the CFP Championship experience, will showcase the talents of the Washington and Michigan marching bands.

Directed by Dr. Brad McDavid, the Huskies' band is gearing up for a grand performance, marking McDavid's retirement after 30 years of leading the band.

With all 253 members there, the Huskies want to perform a setlist that honors their strong history and culture, including their classic battle song "Bow Down to Washington."

Michigan will present a hard-rocking tribute to Metallica during the CFP Championship halftime show. The set list includes hits like "Enter Sandman" and "Master of Puppets."

Pregame festivities and championship tailgate concert

The CFP Championship Tailgate will add to the excitement with a free outdoor concert featuring country music stars Walker Hayes and Alli Walker.

The concert, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Blue Lots 16, 17, and 18, promises to be a vibrant lead-up to the game.

Additionally, the pregame festivities will include the recognition of the State Teacher of the Year from each of the 50 U.S. states and territories, with Washington's 2023 winner being Dana Miles from the Washington School for the Deaf.

