Who did Michigan split the national championship with in 1997? Looking at Wolverines' natty history

In the annals of college football history, the year 1997 stands out as a unique chapter for the Michigan Wolverines. That season, Michigan achieved a perfect 12-0 record, secured the Big Ten Conference championship, and triumphed over Washington State in the Rose Bowl.

However, the euphoria of an undisputed national championship was short-lived, as the polls that decided college football's pinnacle disagreed. This led to a split title, with Nebraska Cornhuskers sharing the honor.

In the pre-BCS/Playoff era, the national championship was determined by two major polls — the Associated Press (AP) and the Coaches' Poll. In 1997, Wolverine's perfect 12-0 record, coupled with a convincing Rose Bowl victory over Washington State, earned them the top spot in the AP Poll.

Meanwhile, the Coaches' Poll had a different take, awarding the title to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This division led to an unprecedented split championship, with both teams sharing the honor.

Michigan's dominance in 1997

Under the guidance of head coach Lloyd Carr, the 1997 Wolverines showcased an exceptional season. The team's defense, led by Heisman Trophy-winner Charles Woodson, exhibited remarkable prowess, allowing no fourth-quarter points or second-half touchdowns in the initial eight games.

Woodson's versatility on both defense and special teams marked a historic Heisman win, making him the first primarily defensive player to clinch the prestigious award.

On the offensive front, the Wolverines lacked a 1000-yard rusher or a 500-yard receiver, emphasizing a balanced team effort. Quarterback Brian Griese set records, and tight end Jerame Tuman emerged as the sole offensive player earning first-team All-American honors.

The season starkly contrasted Michigan's four consecutive four-loss seasons preceding 1997, breaking a championship drought dating back to 1948.

Who did Michigan split the national championship with in 1997?

Michigan split the 1997 national championship with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The disagreement between the two major polls resulted in a split national championship, marking the third occurrence of such a division in the 1990s.

Nebraska's Coaches' Poll victory added a layer of complexity to Wolverines' championship narrative.

The split decision in the polls triggered controversy and left a lingering dissatisfaction for Coach Lloyd Carr. Despite winning the AP national title, the Coaches' Poll veered towards Nebraska due to a few coaches' rankings that placed the Wolverines lower.

Carr, reflecting on the situation, revealed his disappointment with the coaches' vote, where a few placed Michigan lower than expected.

“And I knew, based on what we had done (that we would win the AP national title), and I fully expected to win the coaches’ vote. (But) it was explained to me that we had lost and the way the balloting ended up, one coach voted us fourth or two coaches voted us third. I didn’t tell the team that, I didn’t want them to dwell on negatives. But I was extremely bothered by it and I still am.”

The Cornhuskers, too, completed the season undefeated, securing their claim to the national title by defeating Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. The split decision left both schools as co-national champions, a fact celebrated and commemorated by both Wolverines and Cornhuskers.

