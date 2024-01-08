Is CFP National Championship on YouTube TV? Online streaming options for college football's final game 

As the anticipation builds for the 2024 CFP National Championship Game, fans across the nation are eager to find out about the best ways to catch the clash between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies.

In an era where streaming services have become increasingly popular, many are wondering if YouTube TV is a viable option to tune in to the championship action.

With kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, fans can choose the streaming service that best fits their preferences and witness the crowning of the college football champion for the 2023-2024 season.

Is CFP National Championship on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, a popular streaming service, is among the platforms providing access to the championship game. Fans can tune in to YouTube TV to catch the showdown between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 2 Washington Huskies.

With a base plan priced at $72.99 per month, YouTube TV offers over 100 live channels, including ESPN. It's offering a 21-day free trial for new subscribers joining between Jan. 1 and Jan. 10.

With a user-friendly interface and flexibility to watch on various devices, YouTube TV offers a convenient way for viewers to enjoy the championship game without the need for traditional cable subscriptions.

How to watch CFP National Championship Game?

Several online streaming services will broadcast the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, making it accessible to a wide audience. Here's a quick guide on how to catch the game:

DirecTV STREAM

Subscribers can access multiple packages online or by satellite, starting at $69.99 per month, with a 14-day money-back guarantee.

FuboTV

Known for its sports-oriented content, FuboTV's Pro plan starts at $74.99 per month and includes ESPN, ESPN2 and more than 150 channels.

Hulu + Live TV

A Disney-owned streaming service, Hulu + Live TV offers a lineup of 90+ channels, including ESPN, for $76.99 per month.

Sling TV

With plans starting at $40 per month, Sling TV provides access to 32 channels, including multiple ESPN channels.

For those who are constantly on the move, streaming services offer the flexibility to catch the game on various devices, like Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Why the CFP National Championship is on ESPN?

ESPN holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the CFP National Championship Game, thanks to a 12-year agreement signed in 2012 with the College Football Playoff.

This agreement grants ESPN the right to broadcast not only the championship game but also other bowl games.

