Where is Kelly Monaco on General Hospital? Explained

The year 2024 has brought Lindsay Hartley to General Hospital as Sam McCall. Previously played by Kelly Monaco, Sam’s character has had Lindsay being recast twice before.

She also stepped into the character in 2020 and in February 2022. In her last stint, Sam and Dante were warming up towards each other. Now, the two characters are a beloved couple in General Hospital.

For the newly indicted viewers, General Hospital is one of the longest-running American soaps based in the fictional place of Port Charles. Premiered in 1963, the ABC’s show retained its popularity oversix decades of its run.

The show has inspired spinoffs and numerous entries and exits of characters. Kelly Monaco plays the well-liked character of Sam in the show.

Is Sam being replaced in General Hospital?

The character of Sam McCall is going to continue in the show as of now. As Kelly Monaco is out of the show temporarily, the producers have arranged a replacement for her.

Although this is not for the first time, Lindsay Hartley is replacing Kelly Monaco as Sam McCall in General Hospital in the episodes airing from January 2, 2024.

Lindsay has replaced Kelly in the same role twice before for a few episodes. However, there's no news about the length of time that Lindsay will portray Sam in the show, as there's uncertainty surrounding Kelly’s return to the show.

Sam has been going through a lot of upheavals in the recent few episodes. Her confrontation with cult leader Shiloh led to her conviction for murder. Sam has been through tragedies, undercover missions and complex romances shaping her narrative.

Who is the new Sam on General Hospital?

As mentioned before, the new Sam McCall is Lindsay Hartley, who is portraying the character for the third time. She replaced Kelly in 2020 and 2022 for the role for a few episodes. As she has played it before, Lindsay should comfortably get under the skin of Sam.

There's no information on whether the replacement is permanent or if Lindsay is going to be part of the show for a limited period. The replacement came in the wake of two more replacements in the last week of 2023, where Nicole Paggi replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones and Courtney Fulk replaced Eden McCoy to portray Josslyn Jacks.

Will Kelly Monaco return to General Hospital?

Sam actor, Kelly Monaco, is moving out of the show, which is believed to be temporarily.

As such, the details about Kelly’s absence from the show are not available. In her absence, Sam’s character will be played by Lindsay. There's no clarity on the period for which Lindsay will replace Kelly.

However, fans can expect Kelly’s return to the show after Lindsay’s brief replacement is over. Kelly is also expected to feature in the memorial episodes paying tribute to Jacklyn Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer.

Lindsay announced her arrival in the show on Instagram with an image of Sam and Dante. The actor is known for other projects like Days of Our Lives, Passions and All My Children. She's also known to have directed movies for Tubi and Lifetime.

Continue watching Lindsay on General Hospital and the further twists on ABC on weekdays.