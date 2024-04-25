"Losing Niva breaks my heart" Fans emotional as Cynthia Watros seemingly exits from General Hospital

General Hospital threw its audience a curveball that has been hard to digest. Recent news reports that Cynthia, famous for her role as Nina Reeves, will be departing from the show. This news comes after fans have followed Nina's long and challenging story, which has had its share of sadness, betrayals, and brief happy moments.

The intense storyline, which saw Nina grappling with personal and interpersonal challenges—ranging from her complicated relationship with Sonny Corinthos to her rivalry and ultimate fallout with Ava Jerome—culminated in a dramatic twist. Nina's decision to sign the divorce papers and the looming showdown with Ava hinted at significant changes afoot in Port Charles.

Now, with Cynthia Watros' departure seemingly confirmed on social media, fans are voicing their emotions, ranging from sadness to appreciation for the journey Nina's character has taken them on.

Nina says goodbye to the show, leaving fans and stories in Port Charles to change

Fans of General Hospital were surprised to hear that Cynthia Watros, who plays Nina, is saying goodbye to the show.

After lots of drama, Nina ended up signing divorce papers and falling out with Ava, which left her on her own. Cynthia Watros used social media to let everyone know that Nina is leaving, which makes fans wonder what's going to happen next in the story.

General Hospital - Nina signs the divorce papers, changing her path forever

As Nina deals with her problems, her fight with Ava gets more heated. Now that Nina is leaving, the relationships among the remaining characters, like Ava and Sonny, are going to change. This means new plots and twists are likely on the way for everyone in Port Charles.

General Hospital: Fans react to Watros’s exit and end of 'Niva' friendship

The friendship between Nina and Ava in General Hospital has ended, leaving fans with mixed feelings; some are enjoying the dramatic fallout, while others lament the loss of their complex bond. Many fans poured in their heart following Cynthia Watros's tweet on X post. One particular tweet captures the essence of the fans' sentiments:

Fans were deeply invested not only in Niva's storyline but also in Watros' performance. It reflects a longing for continuity and resolution within the narrative, especially regarding Nina's quest for familial connections.

Another fan pointed out the impact of the current storyline,

"Wow… the writing team really are blowing things up."

Many General Hospital fans appreciate the drama's intensifying plot, crediting the writers for keeping the audience engaged and on their toes.

Addressing the complexity of Nina's character, another viewer expressed mixed feelings,

"I'm definitely not quiet about not being on Nina's side the last few years, but I will admit there have been some good and fun moments, and you did a good job with some very difficult scenes and moments."

The polarizing nature of Nina's actions and decisions throughout the series took many fans by surprise. It acknowledges the skill Watros has exhibited in portraying a character that audiences have had trouble fully siding with, yet could not help but be engaged by.

Fans enjoyed watching Cynthia Watros play Nina, who was a very interesting and important character in the show. Now that she's leaving, fans are remembering all the moments and stories they've seen with Nina.