General Hospital spoilers for this week from April 22 to 26

The legendary daytime serial General Hospital is scheduled for an exciting week of events from April 22 to April 26, 2024. Josslyn finds herself in a verbal spat with Kristina, while Dex is doubting himself. In the meantime, Sam makes a stand as Chase and Brook Lynn start their pre-wedding celebrations.

Also, characters Carly and Nina, who have had a rocky relationship, might be able to work things out. The week's events involve the bitter dispute between Sonny and Carly, Nina's revelation, Sam's advice to Jason about their son, the reunion of Drew and Willow, and Maxie's opinion on Lois's knowledge of Deception.

Chase's pre-wedding festivities include a bachelor party and a bridal shower for Brook Lynn, as well as dangerous weapons and an unexpected visitor. Tracy relaxes, and Kristina and Josslyn resume their verbal fight. This week's storylines should deepen relationships, introduce new twists, and rekindle tensions in General Hospital.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 22 to April 26, 2024

Monday, April 22: Sonny and Carly's heated argument

Sonny and Carly's tumultuous relationship is highlighted by their heated argument, which raises the possibility of outstanding issues. Nina's discovery, meanwhile, raises the prospect of future leverage or revelations.

Sam's firm stance on Jason's involvement with Danny piques interest in their relationship. Meanwhile, Willow and Drew's reunion raises the possibility of a romantic reunion. On the other hand, Maxie is impressed by Lois' deception, and she lays the groundwork for future advances in the cosmetics industry.

Tuesday, April 23: Bridal showers and bachelor parties

Amanda Setton plays Brook Lynn Quartermaine on General Hospital (Image via CBS/Monty Brinton)

The bridal shower of Brooke Lynn and the bachelor party of Chase clutch the essence of entertainment, and the uninvited guests bring a dose of drama to the pre-wedding stages on General Hospital.

Tracy's closed body language becomes more open, foreshadowing her inner transformation or further development. Additionally, the growing tensions between Kristina and Josslyn prepare the way for some strong emotional conflicts.

Wednesday, April 24: Wedding snag with father's medical crisis

Chase and Finn are dealing with a family medical crisis, which could complicate marriage plans and add stress and uncertainty to the upcoming wedding. Sam's concerns about Danny's well-being point to potential difficulties and emotional turmoil in the future.

Following a discussion between Josslyn and Jason, there are concerns about their relationship and how it affects those around them. Drew and Carly's poignant moment suggests deeper ties and unresolved emotions. Dex faces uncertainties about his career choices, which opens the door to new challenges and personal growth.

Thursday, April 25: Sonny's confrontations

There are signs of complex dynamics and anxiety, and Sonny's problems with Carly and Jason stay the same. Their personal issues and family dynamics get worse when TJ's worries about Kristina's choice to serve as a surrogate come back.

Drew and Carly have a heartfelt conversation that could foster reflection and growth in character for each of them. Trina's assistance to Laura in caring for Ace shows the depth of the connection they have and foreshadows what could happen in the years to come.

Friday, April 26: Laura's decision to not forgive Sonny

Genie Francis plays the role of Laura on General Hospital (Image via CBS/Cliff Lipson)

Laura's decision to put some distance between herself and Sonny means that there may be hidden issues and tensions that remain in their relationship. Nina and Carly form a very unlikely bond over a common worry, paving the way for unforeseen partnerships and disclosures.

Finn and Gregory's conflicts over medical decisions add to their personal challenges and family relationships. Molly is turning to Alexis for help and hints at upcoming challenges and personal growth. Sasha's unexpected offer raises questions about her future choices and potential General Hospital storylines.

