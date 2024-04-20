General Hospital: Jason's surprise for Carly brings long-awaited heartfelt reaction

After years, Jason Morgan came back alive in General Hospital to the delight of Carly and fans. With the character gone for almost two years, the story arc involving Carly took various turns, including her relationship with Drew Cain. There was much to know about Jason's life in these two years. While admitting to working with the FBI, he kept many secrets.

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Jason and Carly have been renewing their friendship and interdependence, which is also taking a romantic turn. The friendship got another seal of approval with Jason's surprise gift to Carly as he signed over The Metro Court to Carly. On the other hand, Carly was surprised by Jason's tattoos.

What surprise did Jason give Carly in General Hospital?

Jason gifted The Metro Court to Carly (Image via YouTube/General Hospital)

In the episode aired on April 19, 2024, Jason surprised Carly by gifting her The Metro Court. Diane brought the prepared papers for Jason to sign after announcing his ownership of the property.

While Carly refused to accept the property at first as she was responsible for losing it and did not feel she deserved it back, Jason assured her that she wouldn't have lost it if he hadn't left. A convinced Carly hugged Jason through tears as he called it a done deal.

General Hospital: What other way did Jason help Carly?

Jason helped Carly handle the man from the city in restoring her stove (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

Carly went to Jason's apartment asking for help with her stove and gas connection. She was visited by an authority from the city about her connection, accusing her of not replying to their notifications and claiming they were forced to discontinue her gas.

While Carly explained she didn't get them when she tried, she threatened to sue them. However, Jason explained to the person from the city how it was impossible to run the business without a stove.

With that, the man promised to solve the issue and get the business working by the next day. When Jason asked Carly what she wanted him for, she expressed her emotional dependence by saying that she needed his good influence over her bad situation.

General Hospital: Carly sees Jason's tattoos for the first time

In Friday's episode, dated April 19, Carly had gone to Jason's apartment to ask him to deal with the stove and gas issue. At the time, Jason was wearing a vest and exercising, and she could see his bare arm inked all over with tattoos.

Curious about this change since his return, she asked him why he got inked, as she didn't believe he was ever interested. Jason explained his situation, revealing his loneliness away from his home, family, and her. At that time, he was not in a condition to return home. He decided to have something of his own that he would never be able to leave behind, and getting tattoos on his body would stay with him forever.

Carly responded by accepting that the tattoos look good on him and that she likes them.

Does Steve Burton of General Hospital really have tattoos?

Actor Steve Burton in one of his social media posts (Image via Instagram/@1steveburton)

Jason Morgan, played by Steve Burton, had been away from the show for almost two years. In these years, he got inked on his arm for personal motivational purposes. His social media posts show his photos with the tattoos.

While it will be up to the show to explain Jason's tattoos, actor Steve seemingly got inked for motivational or religious reasons. Building a feasible story behind Jason's tattoo designs would be the prerogative of the writers of General Hospital.

New episodes of General Hospital air on ABC on weekdays. They are also available for streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback