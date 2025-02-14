“It’s the circle of life”—General Hospital fans compare Jason & Sasha paternity twist to Carly’s pregnancy from the past

General Hospital debuted on ABC on April 1, 1963. With its blend of romance, mystery, and startling revelations, the show—known for its dramatic narratives and surprising turns—has enthralled viewers for decades.

Steve Burton's Jason Morgan is among the most prominent characters on the show. As per the latest episodes, Jason's surprising declaration of fatherhood for Sasha's kid stunned Port Charles, displaying his protective nature and increasing his participation in her life.

This twist, combined with Carly's strange pregnancy from the past, complicates Jason's relationships, especially with Carly, and suggests a linked web of secrets.

Recently, fans have made comparisons between Jason's paternity reveal and Sasha and Carly's long-buried pregnancy on General Hospital.

They expressed their concerns by commenting on a Facebook page. One fan with the username Devona Coffey commented:

"I think it’s funny cuz it’s the circle of life. Carly had him pretending to be Michaels dad.."

Some believe that Jason's engagement with Sasha repeats well-known plot points from his previous interactions with Carly. Some of these comments are:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Audrey Mary Kay)

While some appreciate his protective demeanor and wish for a romantic relationship, others think the plot is rehashed and doubt its novelty in General Hospital.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Audrey Mary Kay)

More about Jason & Sasha's current storyline on General Hospital

When Sasha Gilmore announced her unanticipated pregnancy, she became caught in a web of secrets and conjecture. The father first looked to be Michael Corinthos, her past love interest.

Shockingly everyone in Port Charles, Jason Morgan intervened and claimed to be the child's father. Jason's choice came from his urge to conceal Michael from the possible ramifications of his marriage and keep Sasha from inspection.

This surprising disclosure displayed his protective quality, which has been a fundamental quality of his character development.

Their relationship grew closer as Jason got more engaged in Sasha's life. Though their age difference was great, Jason always supported Sasha, which sparked rumours about a love relationship between them.

Both characters and fans debated this development since many of them doubted Jason's actual motivations. The news surprised Danny Morgan and Alexis Davis, which further complicated family dynamics.

Complicating things further, Cody Bell was heartbroken by the news since he had feelings for Sasha. Another startling turn of events, nevertheless, showed Sasha and Cody to be cousins, therefore rendering a s*xual relationship between them unattainable.

This realization shook Cody and made him rethink his relationship with Sasha, moving from romantic interest to familial support on General Hospital.

Carly Corinthos, meantime, was going back over a difficult period of her life. Years of long-buried secrets revealed a pregnancy from decades past could alter the path of her present relationships.

Though specifics concerning this discovery are still rare, it should fit Jason's present situation and maybe link past occurrences to the drama playing out in Port Charles.

Overview of Sasha’s character

Originally presented as Nina Reeves' long-lost daughter, Sasha Gilmore first appeared on General Hospital in 2018. Played by Sofia Mattsson, Sasha's character developed from a con artist to a dear Port Charles friend.

Sasha has battled constantly to restore her life despite personal challenges, like the death of her husband Brando Corbin and her fight with addiction.

Sasha has participated in major narratives over the years, including her bereavement and mental health issues as well as her romance with Michael Corinthos.

Her most recent pregnancy has set her in the middle of another emotional tempest while she wonders about the father of her unborn kid on General Hospital.

