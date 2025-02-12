General Hospital spoilers: Carly and Brennan to hit the town while Alexis fights to keep her family together

Danger is brewing up on General Hospital with criminals Cyrus and Sidwell walking around the town. While the law enforcers are investigating Cyrus's connection with Sam's death and Sidwell's link to the explosion at Sonny's penthouse, the inquiry may take some time. Meanwhile, Danny confronted Cyrus, accusing him of killing his mother.

On the other hand, Carly has agreed to collaborate with Nina to keep Willow away from Drew. However, Nina is finding this an uphill task since Willow has decided to open up about her feelings. Carly, on the other hand, has made up her mind to pursue her romance with Brennan despite Lucas warning her.

Elsewhere, Jason has agreed to play the father of Sasha's baby to save Michael's reputation till his custody battle ends. However, he has informed Sasha about being honest with his son, Danny, since he is still grieving his mother's death. More drama continues on General Hospital, the long-running ABC daily soap, airing since April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly and Brennan have a romantic meet

In the days leading up to Valentine's Day, Carly Spencer is determined to have no inhibitions about her newly found romance with Jack Brennan, currently recast with Chris McKenna. This is in the wake of Lucas Jones warning her about a relationship filled with secrets. As such, the duo will be seen engaging in loving gestures and flirtations.

Carly and Brennan will likely have a date as they spend the night with each other, strengthening their alliance. While Brennan seems smitten by the fiery lady, how committed he will be in the long run remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Alexis will ask for Tracy's help

Alexis Davis has been trying to hold her family together through her devastation after Sam's death. Fans already know there is no love lost between her two daughters, Molly and Kristina, after Kristina offered to be Molly's surrogate. Since then, the two have bickered, even through losing baby Irene.

While the two seem to have buried the hatchet after learning about Sam's death being a deliberate murder, the sisters have different approaches to each situation. Currently, Alexis has informed Danny about Sam's murder and wants to be there for the teenager. She has also asked Molly and Kristina to stay in support of Danny in this turmoil.

However, Alexis may need more support to hold her family and her sanity together. As such, she may turn to Tracy Quartermaine for help, even though the two have had a volatile past.

General Hospital: Jason has a somber chat with Danny

As Tuesday's General Hospital episode showcased, Jason Morgan warned Cyrus Renault about doing anything to Danny. This was after Danny accused Cyrus of killing his mother and demanded reasons. Cyrus played the reformed criminal and religious man all through this confrontation with the father-son duo.

Wednesday's episode is likely to bring a showdown between Jason and Cyrus as the concerned father would threaten to go to any length if his son was harmed. In response, Cyrus may send out veiled threats disguised in religious talk.

After this event, Jason Morgan will decide to have a long and serious talk with Danny. He may tell the teenager about the dangers of picking enmity with someone like Cyrus. It is likely that Jason would ask the teenager to stay away from the criminal.

However, Danny may ask his father to show some action in this situation and avenge Sam's death. This may put Jason in a difficult plight. On the other hand, Jason may also inform his son about Sasha Gilmore's baby and his role of playing along as the father. As he has decided, Jason would want his son to know the complete truth. However, he would have to imply Danny keeps complete secrecy.

Other storylines involving Trina and Kai's friendship, Lucky and Liz's predicament, and Josslyn and Anna's discussion will cover the rest of the episode of February 12, 2025. Stay tuned to catch the latest drama on General Hospital.

